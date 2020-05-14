The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 14, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: NCAA forms working group to consider name, image and likeness payments to athletes

THE SYNOPSIS: A year later, student-athletes are on the verge of being allowed to profit off their own NILs. What a concept.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Baylor signee sets national high school 100-meter dash record

THE SYNOPSIS: A wide receiver coming to Waco, Kalon Barnes subsequently moved to cornerback. In 25 appearances over two seasons, Barnes has totaled 32 tackles, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Pitt, Penn State won’t resume rivalry until 2026 at the earliest

THE SYNOPSIS: In 2018, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour stated 2030 is the earliest the rivalry will be renewed.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban’s biggest CFB Playoff fears are coming true

THE SYNOPSIS: Those fears were that the playoffs would diminish the other bowls. As if flooding the market with 40-plus bowl games hadn’t already done that. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide qualified for the playoffs the first five years the system was in place. In 2019, of course, they were shutout of the CFP for the first time. They were thus forced to play in the Citrus Bowl. That was their first non-New Year’s Six Bowl postseason appearance since the Capital One Bowl following the 2010 season.

2014

THE HEADLINE: USC losing former five-star RB Ty Isaac to transfer

THE SYNOPSIS: Isaac ultimately landed at Michigan. In three seasons with the Wolverines, the back totaled 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns on 192 carries.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Forbes says Nick Saban’s $5.3 million salary is ‘modest’

THE SYNOPSIS: Seven years later, that number still would’ve been 12th nationally. Of course, the Alabama head coach is now up to $8.7 million. That is second behind Clemson’s Dab Swinney‘s $9.3 million.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Liberty next up to make jump up a level in football

THE SYNOPSIS: The private Christian university became a provisional FBS member in 2018. In its initial season as a full FBS member, the Flames qualified for their first-ever bowl game. And won it.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Tressel hires legal big gun, has no plans to resign

THE SYNOPSIS: Two weeks later, amidst a cloud of controversy, Jim Tressel resigned as the head coach at Ohio State.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Buckeye Fans Celebrate Anniversary Of Last Wolverine Win

THE SYNOPSIS: Ohio State has won The Game 15 of the last 16 times its been played. Michigan’s last win came in 2011. The season between Tressel’s resignation and Urban Meyer‘s hiring.