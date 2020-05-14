college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Jim Tressel stating amidst scandal that he had no plans to resign as Ohio State’s head coach

By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 7:57 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 14, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: NCAA forms working group to consider name, image and likeness payments to athletes
THE SYNOPSIS: A year later, student-athletes are on the verge of being allowed to profit off their own NILs.  What a concept.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Baylor signee sets national high school 100-meter dash record
THE SYNOPSIS: A wide receiver coming to Waco, Kalon Barnes subsequently moved to cornerback.  In 25 appearances over two seasons, Barnes has totaled 32 tackles, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Pitt, Penn State won’t resume rivalry until 2026 at the earliest
THE SYNOPSIS: In 2018, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour stated 2030 is the earliest the rivalry will be renewed.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban’s biggest CFB Playoff fears are coming true
THE SYNOPSIS: Those fears were that the playoffs would diminish the other bowls.  As if flooding the market with 40-plus bowl games hadn’t already done that.  Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide qualified for the playoffs the first five years the system was in place.  In 2019, of course, they were shutout of the CFP for the first time.  They were thus forced to play in the Citrus Bowl.  That was their first non-New Year’s Six Bowl postseason appearance since the Capital One Bowl following the 2010 season.

2014

THE HEADLINE: USC losing former five-star RB Ty Isaac to transfer
THE SYNOPSIS: Isaac ultimately landed at Michigan. In three seasons with the Wolverines, the back totaled 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns on 192 carries.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Forbes says Nick Saban’s $5.3 million salary is ‘modest’
THE SYNOPSIS: Seven years later, that number still would’ve been 12th nationally.  Of course, the Alabama head coach is now up to $8.7 million.  That is second behind Clemson’s Dab Swinney‘s $9.3 million.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Liberty next up to make jump up a level in football
THE SYNOPSIS: The private Christian university became a provisional FBS member in 2018.  In its initial season as a full FBS member, the Flames qualified for their first-ever bowl game.  And won it.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Tressel hires legal big gun, has no plans to resign
THE SYNOPSIS: Two weeks later, amidst a cloud of controversy, Jim Tressel resigned as the head coach at Ohio State.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Buckeye Fans Celebrate Anniversary Of Last Wolverine Win
THE SYNOPSIS: Ohio State has won The Game 15 of the last 16 times its been played.  Michigan’s last win came in 2011.  The season between Tressel’s resignation and Urban Meyer‘s hiring.

Auburn’s Reece Mullins makes his move into transfer portal

Auburn football
By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 6:16 AM EDT
For one of the few times this offseason, Auburn is on the wrong side of the football transfer portal.

First reported by 247Sports.com, Reece Mullins has entered his name into the bursting-at-the-seams NCAA transfer database.  An Auburn football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive lineman is in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As a true freshman this past season, Mullins played in one game for the Tigers.  If he moves on to another FBS school, the lineman would have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would leave him with three years of eligibility to use moving forward.

Back in early February, the leading rusher for Auburn football in 2019, JaTarvious Whitlow, entered the portalLast month, Akron transfer offensive lineman Brandon Council chose Auburn over Baylor and Missouri.

UCF player arrested last week enters portal, says his intent isn’t to transfer

UCF football
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
I’d chalk this up to a UCF football player engaging in damage control.  But that’s just me.  Or not.

Earlier this month, UCF football player Raymond Cutts was arrested on a pair of charges.  One was a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed firearm.  The other is third-degree theft of a firearm, a felony.

In response to the off-field incident, the UCF football program released the following statement.  Such as it is:

UCF Athletics officials are aware of the matter involving Raymond Cutts and have no further comment as we learn additional details about the situation.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Cutts announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  But it’s not his intention to transfer from the Knights.

“Due to the situation that took place a week ago, I will be entering the transfer portal,” the defensive lineman wrote. “It’s not my intent to leave the University of Central Florida, but I always have to make sure I have a plan B option. Forever a Knight at heart.”

Cutts was a three-star member of the Knights’ 2019 recruiting class.  The Orlando native was the No. 55 weakside defensive end in the country.  He didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman and took a redshirt.

Citing financial reasons, USF QB Kirk Rygol enters transfer portal

USF football
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT
USF has taken a lot from the football transfer since Jeff Scott took over as head coach.  Now, the Bulls giveth.

Kirk Rygol on Twitter Tuesday announced that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.  This would serve as the first step in leaving the USF football program.  And, according to the quarterback, it’s a step taken due to financial concerns.

“Due to financial reasons, I will not be able to return to USF this coming football season,” Rygol wrote. “First of all, I wanna say that I did not want to leave. However, I am looking forward to what the future holds!  Secondly, I am thankful for the opportunity USF gave me and the relationships I have built over this past year.”

Rygol is will be a redshirt junior in 2020.  He began his collegiate career at Div. II North Greenville.  He then moved on to a junior college before transferring into the USF football program following the 2018 season.

During his lone season with the Bulls, Rygol completed 50-percent of his 24 passes for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  He also ran for 29 yards on nine carries.  The South Carolina produced those stats in five appearances.

NCAA extends recruiting dead period through June 30, will review that timeline on May 27

NCAA
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT
Not surprisingly, the NCAA has reset its recruiting trail policies.

As the coronavirus pandemic effectively shuttered the sports world, the NCAA announced in mid-March that it was putting a halt to all in-person recruiting until at least April 15.  Last month, that dead period was extended through May 31.  Earlier this month, the NCAA stated it’d revisit that May 31 date on the 13th of this month.

Today is ***checks watch*** May 13.  In that vein, the NCAA confirmed that it has extended the recruiting dead period through June 30.  The Association did, though, state that it will review that date May 27.  At that time, they could extend the in-person ban out even further.

“The dead period began in March to protect the health, safety and well-being of prospective student-athletes and their families, as well as coaches,” the organization earlier this month. “NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline addressed the group and discussed the resocialization of sports guidelines released last week to help guide their decision-making.”

The guidelines mentioned above included the NCAA’s nine core principles for the eventual return of college sports.

The NCAA also issued additional guidelines related to recruiting:

The committee also granted waivers of recruiting rules effective May 11 to make them more flexible during the dead period the group imposed, which currently lasts through May 31. For example, any school staff member may participate on recruiting calls between a countable coach and a recruit. In normal circumstances, only coaches, and a few others in limited situations, may communicate with uncommitted prospective student-athletes via telephone or video calls.

The committee also lifted the restriction on the number of uncommitted prospective student-athletes (and their family members) who may participate in a recruiting call with a countable coach.

Additionally, current student-athletes may now participate in recruiting calls with coaches, as long as that time counts against the eight hours of countable athletics related activity that the committee permitted in all sports earlier this spring.

Finally, committed prospective student-athletes may participate in virtual team activities after completion of all academic requirements for high school graduation or transfer to a Division I school. Uncommitted prospects could on one occasion observe such activities but not participate.