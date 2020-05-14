Indiana football
Support pours in for Indiana WR Cam Wilson after his parents were found dead in suspected murder-suicide

By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
Humanity has once again risen to the occasion, this time when it comes to a tragedy involving an Indiana football player.

According to multiple reports, Cassondra M. Wilson, 45, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at her residence Friday night in Columbus, Ind.  Saturday afternoon, her ex-husband, Troy O. Wilson, was found dead in Indianapolis of an apparent suicide.

Troy Wilson was being sought as a person of interest in his ex-wife’s apparent slaying.  Police had labeled both deaths as suspicious.

Both Wilsons are the parents of Cam Wilson, a redshirt sophomore on the Indiana football team.  Cam Wilson is a walk-on wide receiver with the Hoosiers.

Monday, one of Wilson’s brothers started a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $30,000.  Less than a day later, that figure had already been surpassed.  As of this posting, the number has risen to nearly $77,000.  More than 800 individuals have contributed to that total.

“From the time we were kids to her tragic passing; our hardworking, fun-loving mother was the center of our universe,” Jaden Wilson wrote of his mom, a prominent business owner in Columbus, on the GoFundMe page. “Passionate about the future of her kids as well as people in the community. Cassondra devoted her life to helping people reach their full potential. The love we all carry in our hearts for Cassondra will be her lasting legacy and impression on the world. All donations received will be used for personal and death-related expenses maintained by Cameron, Jaden, and Sydney.”

Police continue to investigate what they are viewing as a suspected murder-suicide.  At the time of her death, Cassondra Wilson had a protective order filed against her ex-husband.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,” Indiana head football coach Tom Allen said in a statement over the weekend. “We’ve been in constant communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways. We ask everyone to respect Cam and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

SEC will vote later this month on whether to bring players back to campus June 1 or June 15

SEC football
By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT
When it comes to the SEC and football, it just means more.  The latest example?

Wednesday night, it was reported that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward intends for that university’s student-athletes to return to campus June 1. “I see sometime in June our student-athletes getting back to campus,” Woodward said according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

A day later, LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry has stated that the SEC will vote May 22 on whether to bring student-athletes, including football players, back to campus June 1 or June 15.  The inference there, of course, is that SEC football players will be back on campus at some point next month.

 

In mid-March, the SEC announced the suspension of all athletic activities, including spring football practice, until April 15.  That suspension was then extended through the end of May.

The NCAA confirmed Wednesday that it was extending its recruiting dead period through the end of June.  That means no in-person recruiting at all, including prospects visiting campuses and coaches conducting in-home visits with recruits.

LSU’s football coaches, incidentally, returned to the program’s facilities last Monday.

“I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” head coach Ed Orgeron said. “Hopefully we’re about to move forward in the next couple of weeks.”

Rutgers confirms signing of Nebraska transfer QB Noah Vedral

Rutgers football
By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT
Rutgers football has officially received a much-needed infusion of talent to its quarterback room.

Late last month, Noah Vedral placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Wednesday, the erstwhile Nebraska quarterback announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer to Rutgers football.

Late Thursday morning, Rutgers confirmed that Vedral has been signed and added to its football roster.

Vedral will be land with Rutgers football as a graduate transfer.  He will also have two years of eligibility he can begin using immediately.

For the record, Nebraska is scheduled to host Rutgers Oct. 24 this season.

RU, incidentally, will be Vedral’s third college football home.

Vedral joined the Nebraska football in January of 2018 as a transfer from UCF, current NU head coach Scott Frost‘s former program.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, it was expected that Vedral would have to sit out the 2018 season and, at least initially, the university was satisfied with taking that course.  However, with Patrick O’Brien (HERE) transferring in April and Tristan Gebbia (HERE) doing the same in August, it left the Cornhuskers with just one scholarship quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, on the roster.  Once Gebbia left, the football program reversed course and pursued immediate eligibility for Vedral; that waiver was granted in October of 2018.

During his time with Nebraska football, Vedral started a pair of games.  Both of those starts came this past season.  In that action, he’s completed 36-of-61 pass attempts for 447 yards.  He had no touchdowns and one interception.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights were epically inept when it came to the passing game.  And that’s being kind.

RU averaged 157.3 yards passing per game.  That figure was 121st out of 130 FBS teams.  They threw just seven touchdowns passes, which were the fourth-fewest.  Their 15 interceptions were tied for the eighth-most.  And the 103.4 passer rating?  Tied for sixth-worst.

So, yes, Greg Schiano‘s squad could use some help at the position.

Vedral will join Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan as experienced members of RU’s quarterback room.  Sitkowski owns nine career starts, Langan eight.  After considering a transfer in early October, Sitkowski opted to remain with the Scarlet Knights.

LSU transfer WR Dee Anderson officially lands at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State football
By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT
Oklahoma State is the latest to benefit from the football transfer portal.

Prior to the start of summer camp last year, Dee Anderson was indefinitely suspended by LSU because “[h]e had some conditioning stuff to get done.” That suspension extended into the regular season as the wide receiver missed the first two games of the year. In mid-September, head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed that the suspension would remain in place for the rest of the year.

Three months later, Anderson entered the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior receiver graduated from the university in mid-December.  Then, in late February, Anderson intimated on social media that Oklahoma State could very well be his next football home.

Wednesday, Oklahoma State confirmed that Anderson is signed and added to its football roster.  The day before, the receiver shared a photo of himself in a Cowboys uniform, with Boone Pickens Stadium as a backdrop.

Anderson was a four-star member of the LSU football 2016 recruiting class. His first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Anderson saw sporadic action. The 6-6, 229-pound Texas native then caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

Prior to the conditioning issue, Anderson had been expected to be a significant contributor in the passing game this past season.

Anderson will be eligible to play at OSU in 2020 as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

The addition would help backfill a position that’s been hit with attrition of late.  This current cycle, a total of four OSU receivers have left.

Urban Meyer’s baseball-playing son to join Cincinnati football team as walk-on WR

Urban Meyer
By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT
Urban Meyer honed his collegiate football chops in the Queen City.  Now, his son is doing the same.

In January of 2017, Nate Meyer (pictured, backward ball cap) announced that he will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Cincinnati.  As a baseball player, though.  The son of Urban Meyer spent the past two seasons as part of the Bearcats’ stick & ball squad.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, however, Nate Meyer is set to switch sports at UC.  To football, of course.  The younger Meyer will, moving forward, be a wide receiver for Luke Fickell‘s AAC program.  Not surprisingly, he’ll join the team as a walk-on.

Thamel notes that Nate Meyer “has already begun taking part in Zoom calls with the Bearcats wide receivers.” Per his head coach, though, special teams Will Likely be his path to see the field, at least initially.

The impetus for the 21-year-old Nate Meyer switching sports?  And his college major from business to psychology?  He wants to follow in his old man’s coaching footsteps.

“’Dad, I made a decision. I changed my major to psychology like you were and I want to be a football coach,’” Urban Meyer told Thamel about his son’s decision. “I thought, ‘Oh boy.’”

When it comes to football, Nate Meyer was an all-district high school player in Dublin, Ohio.

Urban Meyer, of course, played his college football at Cincinnati. He also spent two seasons as a minor league baseball player after being drafted in the 13th round of 1982 Major League Baseball Draft by the Atlanta Braves.

The elder Meyer replaced Fickell as the head coach at Ohio State.  Fickell stayed on as a Meyer assistant from 2012-16.  In December of 2016, Fickell was confirmed as Cincinnati’s head coach.