If you’re looking for a sliver of hope regarding the 2020 college football season, John Swofford is your man.

Thursday, John Swofford participated in a conference call with the media. That session took place following the ACC’s annual spring meetings, which were held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In discussing whether or not the upcoming campaign will be played, the commissioner laid out four potential scenarios.

Played as scheduled. Abbreviated in some form or fashion. No football, but basketball being played. No sports at all for the 2010-11 academic year.

Fortunately for fans of football, the latter two scenarios likely aren’t in play.

“I would emphasize that we are going into this year with the anticipation of playing (football and other fall sports) at this point in time,” John Swofford said. “Most all of our institutions have indicated that they intend to open in various fashions as we go into the fall. But there’s a lot that can happen between now and then.

“But I think you’ll find our campuses moving forward athletically to try to be ready in every way, shape and form to open the fall sports season and then if we’re not able to do that, when that time comes, be prepared to do it in whatever abbreviated fashion we can do so.”

Swofford also confirmed what’s been an open secret, but one that continues to see more public light with every passing day, that the conference Will Likely be willing to move forward with a season even if all of its member institutions aren’t ready at the same time.

“I think probably so,” said the commissioner. “I don’t know what the threshold is on that. We haven’t really reached a point of having that discussion. I’m sure we will in due time as to whether it’s three-fourths or two-thirds or 50 percent or whatever it might be.

“But I don’t think some schools not being able to compete necessarily keeps a majority of the schools who could compete from competing. It’s premature to answer that question fully at this point.”

During the meeting with reporters, Swofford also confirmed that the Power Five commissioners held a conference call recently with their NFL counterpart, Roger Goodell. Swofford said he nad his fellow collegiate commissioners were looking for insight from Goodell as to how the NFL is working its way through the crisis.