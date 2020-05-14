Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you have been jonesing for a schedule dump, Liberty football has you covered.

Wednesday, Liberty announced it has completed its football schedules for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The private Christian university, which plays as a football independent, now has its slates for the next five years booked.

Three of those games will be against Power Five programs. In 2023, Liberty will travel for football games at Virginia (Oct. 14) and South Carolina (Nov. 4). The next season, they take a road trip to North Carolina (Oct. 19).

During their very brief time as an FBS program, Liberty has played a total of five games against Power Five football schools. They lost all five of those, of course. The losses to Auburn and Virginia in 2018 and Syracuse and Virginia last season were all by at least 21 points. The loss to Rutgers, however, came by just 10 points.

Below is how the Liberty football schedules for those seasons already mentioned will look:

2023 Football Schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 9 at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 16 at Buffalo

Sept. 23 vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 30 vs. Old Dominion

Oct. 7 at Miami (Ohio)

Oct. 14 at Virginia

Oct. 28 vs. ETSU

Nov. 4 at South Carolina

Nov. 11 vs. Connecticut

Nov. 18 vs. UMass

Nov. 25 at New Mexico State

2024 Football Schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Coastal Carolina

Sept. 7 at UCF

Sept. 14 at Eastern Michigan

Sept. 21 vs. Ball State

Sept. 28 at Appalachian State

Oct. 5 vs. Marshall

Oct. 19 at North Carolina

Oct. 26 vs. Texas State

Nov. 9 vs. Campbell

Nov. 16 at UMass

Nov. 23 at FIU

Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico State

Libert became a provisional Football Bowl Subdivision member in 2018. In its initial season as a full FBS member last year, the Flames qualified for their first-ever bowl game. And won it.