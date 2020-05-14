If you have been jonesing for a schedule dump, Liberty football has you covered.
Wednesday, Liberty announced it has completed its football schedules for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The private Christian university, which plays as a football independent, now has its slates for the next five years booked.
Three of those games will be against Power Five programs. In 2023, Liberty will travel for football games at Virginia (Oct. 14) and South Carolina (Nov. 4). The next season, they take a road trip to North Carolina (Oct. 19).
During their very brief time as an FBS program, Liberty has played a total of five games against Power Five football schools. They lost all five of those, of course. The losses to Auburn and Virginia in 2018 and Syracuse and Virginia last season were all by at least 21 points. The loss to Rutgers, however, came by just 10 points.
Below is how the Liberty football schedules for those seasons already mentioned will look:
2023 Football Schedule
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 9 at Coastal Carolina
Sept. 16 at Buffalo
Sept. 23 vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 30 vs. Old Dominion
Oct. 7 at Miami (Ohio)
Oct. 14 at Virginia
Oct. 28 vs. ETSU
Nov. 4 at South Carolina
Nov. 11 vs. Connecticut
Nov. 18 vs. UMass
Nov. 25 at New Mexico State
2024 Football Schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Coastal Carolina
Sept. 7 at UCF
Sept. 14 at Eastern Michigan
Sept. 21 vs. Ball State
Sept. 28 at Appalachian State
Oct. 5 vs. Marshall
Oct. 19 at North Carolina
Oct. 26 vs. Texas State
Nov. 9 vs. Campbell
Nov. 16 at UMass
Nov. 23 at FIU
Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico State
Libert became a provisional Football Bowl Subdivision member in 2018. In its initial season as a full FBS member last year, the Flames qualified for their first-ever bowl game. And won it.