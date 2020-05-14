Liberty football
Liberty announces complete 2023-24 schedules, including road trips to North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia

By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
If you have been jonesing for a schedule dump, Liberty football has you covered.

Wednesday, Liberty announced it has completed its football schedules for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.  The private Christian university, which plays as a football independent, now has its slates for the next five years booked.

Three of those games will be against Power Five programs.  In 2023, Liberty will travel for football games at Virginia (Oct. 14) and South Carolina (Nov. 4).  The next season, they take a road trip to North Carolina (Oct. 19).

During their very brief time as an FBS program, Liberty has played a total of five games against Power Five football schools.  They lost all five of those, of course.  The losses to Auburn and Virginia in 2018 and Syracuse and Virginia last season were all by at least 21 points.  The loss to Rutgers, however, came by just 10 points.

Below is how the Liberty football schedules for those seasons already mentioned will look:

2023 Football Schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 9 at Coastal Carolina
Sept. 16 at Buffalo
Sept. 23 vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 30 vs. Old Dominion
Oct. 7 at Miami (Ohio)
Oct. 14 at Virginia
Oct. 28 vs. ETSU
Nov. 4 at South Carolina
Nov. 11 vs. Connecticut
Nov. 18 vs. UMass

Nov. 25 at New Mexico State

2024 Football Schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Coastal Carolina
Sept. 7 at UCF
Sept. 14 at Eastern Michigan
Sept. 21 vs. Ball State
Sept. 28 at Appalachian State
Oct. 5 vs. Marshall
Oct. 19 at North Carolina
Oct. 26 vs. Texas State
Nov. 9 vs. Campbell
Nov. 16 at UMass
Nov. 23 at FIU
Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico State

Libert became a provisional Football Bowl Subdivision member in 2018.  In its initial season as a full FBS member last year, the Flames qualified for their first-ever bowl game.  And won it.

UAB could be losing safety Rashard Revels to transfer

UAB football
By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
If you had UAB as the next Football Bowl Division program to be the subject of the portal post, pat yourself on the back.  Or get yourself a cookie.  Or both.

According to 247Sports.com, Rashard Revels had made his way into the NCAA transfer database.  A UAB official declined to confirm that the defensive back is indeed in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Revels was a three-star member of the UAB football Class of 2019.  In that class for the Blazers, he was the highest-rated defensive back signee.  Only a pair of defensive prospects were rated higher than the Georgia native.

As a true freshman last season, Revels appeared in six games.  In those appearances, he was credited with one tackle.

UAB is coming off a 9-5 football campaign in 2019.  The Blazers have played in a bowl game each of the past three seasons, the first time that’s happened in program history.  The 28 wins over that same stretch is easily the best run for the school.  The previous for a team not coached by Bill Clark is 18 from 1999-2001.

SEC will vote later this month on whether to bring players back to campus June 1 or June 15

SEC football
By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT
When it comes to the SEC and football, it just means more.  The latest example?

Wednesday night, it was reported that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward intends for that university’s student-athletes to return to campus June 1. “I see sometime in June our student-athletes getting back to campus,” Woodward said according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

A day later, LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry has stated that the SEC will vote May 22 on whether to bring student-athletes, including football players, back to campus June 1 or June 15.  The inference there, of course, is that SEC football players will be back on campus at some point next month.

 

In mid-March, the SEC announced the suspension of all athletic activities, including spring football practice, until April 15.  That suspension was then extended through the end of May.

The NCAA confirmed Wednesday that it was extending its recruiting dead period through the end of June.  That means no in-person recruiting at all, including prospects visiting campuses and coaches conducting in-home visits with recruits.

LSU’s football coaches, incidentally, returned to the program’s facilities last Monday.

“I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” head coach Ed Orgeron said. “Hopefully we’re about to move forward in the next couple of weeks.”

Rutgers confirms signing of Nebraska transfer QB Noah Vedral

Rutgers football
By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT
Rutgers football has officially received a much-needed infusion of talent to its quarterback room.

Late last month, Noah Vedral placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Wednesday, the erstwhile Nebraska quarterback announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer to Rutgers football.

Late Thursday morning, Rutgers confirmed that Vedral has been signed and added to its football roster.

Vedral will be land with Rutgers football as a graduate transfer.  He will also have two years of eligibility he can begin using immediately.

For the record, Nebraska is scheduled to host Rutgers Oct. 24 this season.

RU, incidentally, will be Vedral’s third college football home.

Vedral joined the Nebraska football in January of 2018 as a transfer from UCF, current NU head coach Scott Frost‘s former program.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, it was expected that Vedral would have to sit out the 2018 season and, at least initially, the university was satisfied with taking that course.  However, with Patrick O’Brien (HERE) transferring in April and Tristan Gebbia (HERE) doing the same in August, it left the Cornhuskers with just one scholarship quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, on the roster.  Once Gebbia left, the football program reversed course and pursued immediate eligibility for Vedral; that waiver was granted in October of 2018.

During his time with Nebraska football, Vedral started a pair of games.  Both of those starts came this past season.  In that action, he’s completed 36-of-61 pass attempts for 447 yards.  He had no touchdowns and one interception.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights were epically inept when it came to the passing game.  And that’s being kind.

RU averaged 157.3 yards passing per game.  That figure was 121st out of 130 FBS teams.  They threw just seven touchdowns passes, which were the fourth-fewest.  Their 15 interceptions were tied for the eighth-most.  And the 103.4 passer rating?  Tied for sixth-worst.

So, yes, Greg Schiano‘s squad could use some help at the position.

Vedral will join Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan as experienced members of RU’s quarterback room.  Sitkowski owns nine career starts, Langan eight.  After considering a transfer in early October, Sitkowski opted to remain with the Scarlet Knights.

LSU transfer WR Dee Anderson officially lands at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State football
By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT
Oklahoma State is the latest to benefit from the football transfer portal.

Prior to the start of summer camp last year, Dee Anderson was indefinitely suspended by LSU because “[h]e had some conditioning stuff to get done.” That suspension extended into the regular season as the wide receiver missed the first two games of the year. In mid-September, head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed that the suspension would remain in place for the rest of the year.

Three months later, Anderson entered the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior receiver graduated from the university in mid-December.  Then, in late February, Anderson intimated on social media that Oklahoma State could very well be his next football home.

Wednesday, Oklahoma State confirmed that Anderson is signed and added to its football roster.  The day before, the receiver shared a photo of himself in a Cowboys uniform, with Boone Pickens Stadium as a backdrop.

Anderson was a four-star member of the LSU football 2016 recruiting class. His first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Anderson saw sporadic action. The 6-6, 229-pound Texas native then caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

Prior to the conditioning issue, Anderson had been expected to be a significant contributor in the passing game this past season.

Anderson will be eligible to play at OSU in 2020 as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

The addition would help backfill a position that’s been hit with attrition of late.  This current cycle, a total of four OSU receivers have left.