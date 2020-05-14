Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oklahoma State is the latest to benefit from the football transfer portal.

Prior to the start of summer camp last year, Dee Anderson was indefinitely suspended by LSU because “[h]e had some conditioning stuff to get done.” That suspension extended into the regular season as the wide receiver missed the first two games of the year. In mid-September, head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed that the suspension would remain in place for the rest of the year.

Three months later, Anderson entered the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior receiver graduated from the university in mid-December. Then, in late February, Anderson intimated on social media that Oklahoma State could very well be his next football home.

Wednesday, Oklahoma State confirmed that Anderson is signed and added to its football roster. The day before, the receiver shared a photo of himself in a Cowboys uniform, with Boone Pickens Stadium as a backdrop.

How you mad at me fa trying to feed my family. 🦍 #AON pic.twitter.com/Qvx8pQ0Dyi — Dee Anderson🦍 (@DeeAnderson21) May 12, 2020

Anderson was a four-star member of the LSU football 2016 recruiting class. His first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Anderson saw sporadic action. The 6-6, 229-pound Texas native then caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

Prior to the conditioning issue, Anderson had been expected to be a significant contributor in the passing game this past season.

Anderson will be eligible to play at OSU in 2020 as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

The addition would help backfill a position that’s been hit with attrition of late. This current cycle, a total of four OSU receivers have left.