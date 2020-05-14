Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SMU football wasn’t able to corral TQ Jackson coming out of high school, but they have now. Better late than never, as they say.

In mid-January, Jackson took the first step in leaving Arkansas by entering the NCAA transfer database. On Twitter this week, the wide receiver announced that he will be continuing his collegiate career with SMU football.

It should be noted that the SMU football program has not officially announced Jackson’s signing. Head coach Sonny Dykes did, though, hint at the addition on Twitter.

Barring an unexpected development, Jackson will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave the receiver with three years of eligibility starting the following season.

Coming out of high school in Jefferson, Tex., Jackson was a four-star 2019 signee. He was rated as the No. 45 receiver in the country.

The first scholarship offer Jackson received was from SMU football. In July of 2018, however, the 6-4, 197-pound recruit committed to Arkansas. Five months after that, he signed with the Razorbacks during the Early Signing Period.

As a true freshman, Jackson appeared in three games. That allowed him to take a redshirt for the 2019 season. In those brief appearances, he totaled 27 snaps played. A dozen of those came at wide receiver.

Jackson ended the season with one reception for two yards. That lone catch came against Texas A&M.

Jackson is at least the second Power Five transfer added by SMU football this offseason. In February, defensive lineman Mike Williams came to the AAC school as a graduate transfer from Stanford.

The Mustangs are coming off a 10-3 campaign, the program’s most wins since the pre-death penalty season of 1984. In December, the school announced it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with Dykes.