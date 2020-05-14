Sun Belt
LOOK: Sun Belt Conference unveils new logo, revised color scheme

By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT
If you woke up today thinking “man, I really wish a conference would unveil a new logo,” the Sun Belt has you covered.

Thursday, the SBC “unveiled its new logo identity with a revamped brand structure for all marks.” Along with the new logo, a revised color scheme has been implemented as well.  The new logo is the culmination of what the conference described as a seven-month process.

From the conference’s release:

It was important for the Sun Belt to showcase a visual identity that looks and feels like a step toward the future while building on the foundation of the conference that we are so proud of,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We’re excited to unveil this new look that elevates the profile of the conference and embodies the spirit of our direction moving forward.”

The new branding is based on a combination of the conference name connected to a sunrise graphic displayed with the words “Sun Belt” and “SBC,” which creates primary, secondary and tertiary applications. A refreshed color scheme of navy and gold gives the marks a bolder presence and the custom typeface (Sun Belt Display) combined with the Quadon font family give the overall look an exclusive feel for the conference.

“We wanted to create a brand family that has applications that allowed us to adjust to best possible uses in the given situation,” added Gill. “Our primary logo will be the monogram version that says SBC that will live on our fields, courts and patches. Our secondary logo and wordmarks clearly define us as the Sun Belt Conference.

Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy give the league 10 football members. Little Rock and UTA compete as conference members in sports other than football.

Back in March of last year, Keith Gill became the first black commissioner of an FBS conference.

For those curious, the conference’s old logo appears below:

Lincoln Riley confirms WR Jadon Haselwood suffered non-football, non-workout-related injury, would miss early part of the 2020 season

By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
We now have a little bit of clarity when it comes to an injured Oklahoma football player.  Very little, but still.

In late April, it was reported that Jadon Haselwood sustained a major injury while working out on his own.  One report had the wide receiver suffering a torn ACL.  Another stated it was a significant knee injury.

Thursday, Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley confirmed that Haselwood did indeed suffer an injury.  A lower-leg injury.  According to Riley, though, the injury wasn’t related to football or workout activities. Other than it being a “freak accident,” he declined to provide further details.

According to Riley, Haselwood will miss the early portion of the 2020 campaign.  If/when said campaign kicks off.

Haselwood was one of the top recruits in the Class of 2019.  The Georgia native was the No. 1 player in the state regardless of position.  He was also the top receiver in that class.  On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 4 prospect overall.

As a true freshman, Haselwood was tied for third on the Sooners with 19 receptions.  His 272 yards were fifth on the team.

Given the significant departures at the position, Haselwood has been viewed as a likely candidate to replace the lost production.

The Sooners lost 99 receptions, 1,932 yards and 16 touchdowns to the NFL.  To be fair, most of that came from one player.  This past season, All-American CeeDee Lamb totaled 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns on 62 catches.  Lamb was selected in the first round of the NFL draft, 17th overall, by the Dallas Cowboys.

With a statline of 43-743-5 last season, Charleston Rambo will be the leading returning receiver for Oklahoma football.  OU also added a graduate transfer at the position in Obi Obialo.  In three seasons at Marshall, Obialo caught 79 passes.

Oklahoma, incidentally, is set to open the 2020 season against FCS Missouri State Sept. 5 in Norman.

ACC commisioner John Swofford believes there will be some semblance of a 2020 college football season

By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

If you’re looking for a sliver of hope regarding the 2020 college football season, John Swofford is your man.

Thursday, John Swofford participated in a conference call with the media.  That session took place following the ACC’s annual spring meetings, which were held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In discussing whether or not the upcoming campaign will be played, the commissioner laid out four potential scenarios.

  1. Played as scheduled.
  2. Abbreviated in some form or fashion.
  3. No football, but basketball being played.
  4. No sports at all for the 2010-11 academic year.

Fortunately for fans of football, the latter two scenarios likely aren’t in play.

“I would emphasize that we are going into this year with the anticipation of playing (football and other fall sports) at this point in time,” John Swofford said. “Most all of our institutions have indicated that they intend to open in various fashions as we go into the fall. But there’s a lot that can happen between now and then.

“But I think you’ll find our campuses moving forward athletically to try to be ready in every way, shape and form to open the fall sports season and then if we’re not able to do that, when that time comes, be prepared to do it in whatever abbreviated fashion we can do so.”

Swofford also confirmed what’s been an open secret, but one that continues to see more public light with every passing day, that the conference Will Likely be willing to move forward with a season even if all of its member institutions aren’t ready at the same time.

“I think probably so,” said the commissioner. “I don’t know what the threshold is on that. We haven’t really reached a point of having that discussion. I’m sure we will in due time as to whether it’s three-fourths or two-thirds or 50 percent or whatever it might be.

“But I don’t think some schools not being able to compete necessarily keeps a majority of the schools who could compete from competing. It’s premature to answer that question fully at this point.”

During the meeting with reporters, Swofford also confirmed that the Power Five commissioners held a conference call recently with their NFL counterpart, Roger Goodell.  Swofford said he nad his fellow collegiate commissioners were looking for insight from Goodell as to how the NFL is working its way through the crisis.

Cincinnati WR Trent Cloud tweets he has entered the transfer portal

By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT
On the same day Cincinnati added the baseball-playing son of a future Hall of Fame coach, the AAC program lost a football player to the portal.

Trent Cloud took to Twitter Wednesday to announce he has decided to transfer from the Cincinnati football team.  The wide receiver also confirmed that his name is in the NCAA transfer database.

“To start things off I want to thank all the coaches, trainer, staff and the fans for an amazing 3 years @ the University of Cincinnati,” Cloud wrote. “I appreciate everything you done for me! Most of all I’m going to miss my brothers that I created unbreakable bonds with & spent the last 3 years of my life with.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Cloud was a three-star member of the Cincinnati Class of 2017.  The Cleveland, Ohio, native was the No. 52 player regardless of position in the Buckeye State.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman season.

The past two seasons, Cloud played in a combined 22 games.  He’ll apparently finish his time with the Bearcats with 83 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions.  Seven of the receptions, 34 of the yards and the lone score came in 2019.

It’s believed that Cloud will be leaving the Bearcats as a graduate transfer.  He’ll also leave armed with two years of eligibility remaining.

SMU corrals Arkansas transfer receiver TQ Jackson

By John TaylorMay 14, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT
SMU football wasn’t able to corral TQ Jackson coming out of high school, but they have now.  Better late than never, as they say.

In mid-January, Jackson took the first step in leaving Arkansas by entering the NCAA transfer database.  On Twitter this week, the wide receiver announced that he will be continuing his collegiate career with SMU football.

It should be noted that the SMU football program has not officially announced Jackson’s signing.  Head coach Sonny Dykes did, though, hint at the addition on Twitter.

Barring an unexpected development, Jackson will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave the receiver with three years of eligibility starting the following season.

Coming out of high school in Jefferson, Tex., Jackson was a four-star 2019 signee.  He was rated as the No. 45 receiver in the country.

The first scholarship offer Jackson received was from SMU football.  In July of 2018, however, the 6-4, 197-pound recruit committed to Arkansas.  Five months after that, he signed with the Razorbacks during the Early Signing Period.

As a true freshman, Jackson appeared in three games.  That allowed him to take a redshirt for the 2019 season.  In those brief appearances, he totaled 27 snaps played.  A dozen of those came at wide receiver.

Jackson ended the season with one reception for two yards.  That lone catch came against Texas A&M.

Jackson is at least the second Power Five transfer added by SMU football this offseason.  In February, defensive lineman Mike Williams came to the AAC school as a graduate transfer from Stanford.

The Mustangs are coming off a 10-3 campaign, the program’s most wins since the pre-death penalty season of 1984.  In December, the school announced it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with Dykes.