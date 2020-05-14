If you woke up today thinking “man, I really wish a conference would unveil a new logo,” the Sun Belt has you covered.
Thursday, the SBC “unveiled its new logo identity with a revamped brand structure for all marks.” Along with the new logo, a revised color scheme has been implemented as well. The new logo is the culmination of what the conference described as a seven-month process.
From the conference’s release:
It was important for the Sun Belt to showcase a visual identity that looks and feels like a step toward the future while building on the foundation of the conference that we are so proud of,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We’re excited to unveil this new look that elevates the profile of the conference and embodies the spirit of our direction moving forward.”
The new branding is based on a combination of the conference name connected to a sunrise graphic displayed with the words “Sun Belt” and “SBC,” which creates primary, secondary and tertiary applications. A refreshed color scheme of navy and gold gives the marks a bolder presence and the custom typeface (Sun Belt Display) combined with the Quadon font family give the overall look an exclusive feel for the conference.
“We wanted to create a brand family that has applications that allowed us to adjust to best possible uses in the given situation,” added Gill. “Our primary logo will be the monogram version that says SBC that will live on our fields, courts and patches. Our secondary logo and wordmarks clearly define us as the Sun Belt Conference.
Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy give the league 10 football members. Little Rock and UTA compete as conference members in sports other than football.
Back in March of last year, Keith Gill became the first black commissioner of an FBS conference.
For those curious, the conference’s old logo appears below: