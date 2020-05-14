Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a few months of adding a handful of Power Five transfer, Tulane football is now on the losing end of the portal.

Using Ye Olde Twitter Machine, Chris Joyce announced Thursday that he has decided to transfer from the Tulane football team. The defensive back said he came to his decision “after a lot of prayer and talking with family.”

“I want to thank Tulane University for giving me the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career over the last 2.5 years,” Joyce wrote.

Joyce was a two-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2018. The Georgia native played in 13 games the past two seasons. Four of those appearances came during the 2019 season.

Joyce has been credited with nine tackles, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Because of current NCAA bylaws, Joyce Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. He would then have two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2021.

Jan. 24, Tulane football officially welcomed Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Kevin Henry. Four days later, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones was formally added to the roster as well. In late January, Florida State cornerback Kyle Meyers tweeted his move to the Green Wave. Last month, Duke offensive tackle Jayle Miller used social media to do the same.

Additionally, running back Corey Dauphine was granted a sixth season of eligibility in March. Dauphine has been the Green Wave’s second-leading rusher each of the past two seasons.