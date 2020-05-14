If you had UAB as the next Football Bowl Division program to be the subject of the portal post, pat yourself on the back. Or get yourself a cookie. Or both.

According to 247Sports.com, Rashard Revels had made his way into the NCAA transfer database. A UAB official declined to confirm that the defensive back is indeed in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Revels was a three-star member of the UAB football Class of 2019. In that class for the Blazers, he was the highest-rated defensive back signee. Only a pair of defensive prospects were rated higher than the Georgia native.

As a true freshman last season, Revels appeared in six games. In those appearances, he was credited with one tackle.

UAB is coming off a 9-5 football campaign in 2019. The Blazers have played in a bowl game each of the past three seasons, the first time that’s happened in program history. The 28 wins over that same stretch is easily the best run for the school. The previous for a team not coached by Bill Clark is 18 from 1999-2001.