Urban Meyer honed his collegiate football chops in the Queen City. Now, his son is doing the same.

In January of 2017, Nate Meyer (pictured, backward ball cap) announced that he will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Cincinnati. As a baseball player, though. The son of Urban Meyer spent the past two seasons as part of the Bearcats’ stick & ball squad.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, however, Nate Meyer is set to switch sports at UC. To football, of course. The younger Meyer will, moving forward, be a wide receiver for Luke Fickell‘s AAC program. Not surprisingly, he’ll join the team as a walk-on.

Thamel notes that Nate Meyer “has already begun taking part in Zoom calls with the Bearcats wide receivers.” Per his head coach, though, special teams Will Likely be his path to see the field, at least initially.

The impetus for the 21-year-old Nate Meyer switching sports? And his college major from business to psychology? He wants to follow in his old man’s coaching footsteps.

“’Dad, I made a decision. I changed my major to psychology like you were and I want to be a football coach,’” Urban Meyer told Thamel about his son’s decision. “I thought, ‘Oh boy.’”

When it comes to football, Nate Meyer was an all-district high school player in Dublin, Ohio.

Urban Meyer, of course, played his college football at Cincinnati. He also spent two seasons as a minor league baseball player after being drafted in the 13th round of 1982 Major League Baseball Draft by the Atlanta Braves.

The elder Meyer replaced Fickell as the head coach at Ohio State. Fickell stayed on as a Meyer assistant from 2012-16. In December of 2016, Fickell was confirmed as Cincinnati’s head coach.