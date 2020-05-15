Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least academically, one erstwhile Colorado football player is making an upward move.

Blake Stenstrom announced in early April that he had decided to transfer out of the Colorado football program. A little over a month later, the quarterback revealed on Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career in the Ivy League. At Princeton, specifically.

“I am extremely grateful to announce my transfer acceptance and verbal commitment to play football at Princeton University,” Stenstrom wrote. “It is an incredible honor to be welcomed into the

@PrincetonFTBL tradition.”

As of yet, Princeton has not officially confirmed Stenstrom’s addition to the roster.

Stenstrom was a three-star member of the Colorado football Class of 2018. The Littleton, Colorado, native was the No. 5 prospect regardless of position in the state. He was also the No. 33 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Stenstrom played in three games during his time with the Buffaloes, with all of those coming in 2019. He completed two of three passes, although one of those was to the opposing team. The redshirt sophomore also ran for 27 yards on one carry.

And, if the Stenstrom surname sounds familiar, it should. His father, Steve, played quarterback at Stanford from 1991-94 setting multiple passing records. He went on to a seven-year career in the NFL.

In mid-February, Mel Tucker left as the Colorado football head coach to take the same job at Michigan State. Two weeks later, the Buffs stunned the college football world by naming Karl Dorrell as Tucker’s replacement.