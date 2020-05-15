Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After an extended time in the portal, one erstwhile Florida State football player has a new home. OK, it’s a punter, but still. They’re football players too.

Way back in early October, Logan Tyler entered the NCAA transfer database. That was the punter’s first step in leaving the Florida State football program. Seven months, later, Tyler took the next step by announcing his move to Arizona State.

Tyler made the announcement on Twitter.

“I will forever be grateful to everyone who has made my time at Florida State University as special as it has been,” Tyler wrote. “Thank you Nole Nation for everything.

I’m blessed to be able to announce that I will be transferring to Arizona State University this summer!! #ForksUp”

Tyler is a graduate transfer. He’ll be eligible to play for the Sun Devils in 2020.

As had been the case the previous three years, Tyler served as FSU’s starting punter in the opener against Boise State. However, Tyler was involved in an automobile accident back in August and was under investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department for driving under the influence. Tyler served a two-game suspension in Weeks 2 and 3 in connection to that off-field situation.

While Tyler dressed out for the two games after his suspension ended, walk-on Tommy Martin continued serving as the Seminoles’ primary punter.

Including the one game this season, Tyler has averaged 42.5 yards on his 209 punts during his career, with the average currently fourth in school history. His 82 punts and 3,545 yards in 2018 set a school record. The Tallahassee Democrat notes that “Tyler currently holds FSU records for the most punt yards in a single game (499 vs. Clemson, 2018)… and punt yards in a single season (3,545).” His 8,879 career punt yards are also second all-time in school history.

Tyler was the No. 4 punter in the country as part of the Florida State football Class of 2016.