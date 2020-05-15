Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a couple of losses to the transfer portal, Georgia Southern football was picked up a win. And a Power Five “W” at that.

Way back in early December of last year, Javon Jackson (pictured, flying through the air) opted to transfer from Duke. Five months later, the Georgia Southern football program confirmed the safety’s addition to the Sun Belt Conference school’s roster.

“Javon has lots of experience playing at the college level,” Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford said in a statement. “His experience will be a nice addition to a somewhat young secondary.”

Jackson has already graduated from Duke. That means he is coming to the Georgia Southern football team as a graduate transfer. That means he’ll be eligible to play for the Eagles in 2020. This will, though, serve as the Georgia native’s final year of eligibility.

Jackson was a three-star member of the Class of 2016 for the Blue Devils. He was the No. 67 player regardless of position in the Peach State. Only one defensive back in Duke’s class that year was rated higher.

With the Blue Devils, Jackson played in 27 games. Of those, 11 came in 2019 and 13 in 2018. In that time, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

In late March, linebacker Alvin Ward entered the NCAA transfer database. A week later, teammate and starting safety Java’n Singletary did the same.