At least at LSU, Donte Starks‘ football playing days have come to an end.
On Jan. 31, Starks posted the following message on his personal Twitter account: “I accept the mistakes that I have made in my life[. N]ow it’s time to grow up and get right.” The very next day, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron announced that Starks has been indefinitely suspended. It was subsequently confirmed that, prior to the suspension, Starks had been arrested on one count each of illegally carrying a concealed weapon and resisting law enforcement officers by flight.
Three months later, LSU announced that Ed Orgeron has dismissed Starks from his football team. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.
At this point, it’s unclear what if any role the off-field incident played in the dismissal.
A four-star member of LSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Starks was rated as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Only one linebacker in the Tigers’ class last year, Marcel Brooks, was rated higher than Starks.
Starks missed all of summer camp ahead of the start of the 2019 regular season as he worked on cleaning up some unspecified academic issues.
As a true freshman, Starks appeared in three games for LSU football, with the most recent appearance coming against Florida Oct. 12. He didn’t record any stats during his limited appearances.
Thanks in part to a pair of early departures, the Tigers will be forced to replace its entire starting linebacking corps. Starks was in line to win a job prior to his arrest.
North Texas is the latest Group of Five football program to benefit from a Power Five transfer.
Earlier this month, Amani Gilmore became the fifth Kentucky Wildcat to enter the transfer database in less than week. This week, the quarterback became the first of that quintet to find a new home. Wednesday, Gilmore confirmed on Twitter that he has decided to transfer to the North Texas football program.
Friday, UNT confirmed the addition.
Gilmore was a three-star member of the Kentucky football Class of 2019. The Louisiana native was the No. 39 pro-style quarterback on the 247Sports.com composite. Tennessee was the only other FBS school to offer Gilmore a scholarship.
Gilmore played in one game this past season for the Wildcats, but didn’t attempt a pass. Or record any statistics, for that matter. Because he played in four or fewer games, Gilmore is able to take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.
Barring a change in NCAA bylaws, Gilmore will have to sit out the 2020 season. That will leave him with three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.
North Texas is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign. It was the program’s worst since a one-win 2015 season. Following the end of the regular season, head coach Seth Littrell fired his coordinators on both sides of the ball.
One SEC athletic director apparently has Lincoln Riley‘s back.
Thursday, it was reported that the presidents and chancellors of the SEC will vote May 22 on whether to bring student-athletes, including football players, back to campus on June 1 or June 15. Shortly thereafter, the Oklahoma head coach tore into the possibility.
“All the talk about these schools wanting to bring players back on June 1 is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard,” Riley said. “We’ve got to be patient. We have one good shot at it. …
“It would be completely irresponsible to bring these guys in too early. We need to bring these guys in as late as we can. Every day they come in could be a day we could’ve gotten better, learned more about the virus, the [personal protection equipment] gets better, a day closer to a vaccine, the testing capabilities get better. It’s just not worth it.”
The report on the May 22 vote was born out of a virtual meeting of all 14 SEC athletic directors Wednesday. Of the 14, 13 were in favor of allowing players to return June 1. The lone dissenter? Phillip Fulmer of Tennessee. Reportedly.
From Kentucky Sports Radio:
… The vast majority of the athletic directors supported allowing players to return to campuses on June 1; however, one athletic director spoke out against it, arguing that the ban should be in place indefinitely: Tennessee’s Phil Fulmer. After discussing it with the group, Fulmer proposed the date of June 15, but many believed that was too late for players to be ready to start the season on schedule. From there, the discussion was tabled for next week.
The final decision will be up to university presidents and chancellors on May 22, but the league’s athletic directors want to present a unified front. Had Fulmer not spoken up, the assumption is the group would have given the presidents [a] unanimous recommendation to lift the restrictions to allow players to return to campuses June 1, with a vote possibly taking place earlier than May 22. We’ll find out what will happen for sure one week from today.
In mid-March, the SEC announced the suspension of all athletic activities, including spring football practice, until April 15. That suspension was then extended through the end of May.
The NCAA confirmed Wednesday that it was extending its recruiting dead period through the end of June. That means no in-person recruiting at all, including prospects visiting campuses and coaches conducting in-home visits with recruits.
Go ahead and add TCU to the burgeoning list of college football coaches doing their part financially amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
While there is no press release yet from the Big 12 school, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that the university “has reduced the salaries of several coaches and administrators within the athletic department.” Included in that group, of course, is TCU head football coach Gary Patterson.
Neither the size nor the duration of the pay cut was divulged.
According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Patterson was paid just over $4.9 million last year. That figure was four among Big 12 head coaches.
In addition to Patterson, men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon, baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and athletic director Jeremiah Donati have taken what were described as voluntary pay cuts. Also, the Star-Telegram noted, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sonny Cumbie, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Chad Glasgow, offensive line coach Jarrett Anderson and defensive line coach Dan Sharp did the same.
“I am extremely proud that our coaches stepped up and made these voluntary pay cuts,” Donati told the newspaper in a texted statement. “They truly understand the environment we, and so many others, are in. It really shows their commitment to TCU.”
TCU is the fifth Big 12 school known to have made such cuts. The others are Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and West Virginia.
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.
Pepper Rodgers, one of the more colorful characters in college football history, has died at 88.
The family of Pepper Rodgers confirmed that the long-time college coach died Thursday at the age of 88. Rodgers had been hospitalized following a fall at his home last week.
Rodgers played his college football at Georgia Tech, with the quarterback helping lead the Yellow Jackets to the 1952 national championship. Rodgers would go on to be the head coach at his alma mater from 1974-79.
“I am devastated to learn of the passing of Pepper Rodgers,” Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “He was a Georgia Tech legend, having won a national championship as an outstanding player and going on to compile four winning seasons in six years as head coach. On a personal note, he was the coach that recruited me to Georgia Tech, and I am eternally grateful to him for bringing me here. If it weren’t for Pepper, I would have never had the opportunity to live out my dreams as a Tech student, football player, alumnus and, now, athletics director. He has also been a mentor and friend throughout my professional career and I will miss him greatly. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Livingston, his family and his many, many friends. We have lost a great Tech man.”
In addition to Tech, Rodgers also served as the head coach at Kansas (1967-70) and UCLA (1971-73). The Atlanta native also spent time as an assistant with the Bruins from 1965-66.
In his three head-coaching stints, Rodgers went 73-65-3. Tech noted in its release that “[h]e was a six-time coach of the year in his 13 seasons as a collegiate head coach – two-time Big Eight Coach of the Year at Kansas, two-time Pac-8 Coach of the Year at UCLA and two-time Southern Independent Coach of the Year at Georgia Tech.”
Prior to that, Rodgers was selected in the 12th round of the 1954 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts. Instead of playing professional football, Rodgers served five years as a pilot in the Air Force. He began his coaching career as an assistant at the service academy in 1958. From there he moved on to Florida from 1960-64 before leaving for UCLA the first time.