Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least at LSU, Donte Starks‘ football playing days have come to an end.

On Jan. 31, Starks posted the following message on his personal Twitter account: “I accept the mistakes that I have made in my life[. N]ow it’s time to grow up and get right.” The very next day, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron announced that Starks has been indefinitely suspended. It was subsequently confirmed that, prior to the suspension, Starks had been arrested on one count each of illegally carrying a concealed weapon and resisting law enforcement officers by flight.

Three months later, LSU announced that Ed Orgeron has dismissed Starks from his football team. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

At this point, it’s unclear what if any role the off-field incident played in the dismissal.

A four-star member of LSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Starks was rated as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Only one linebacker in the Tigers’ class last year, Marcel Brooks, was rated higher than Starks.

Starks missed all of summer camp ahead of the start of the 2019 regular season as he worked on cleaning up some unspecified academic issues.

As a true freshman, Starks appeared in three games for LSU football, with the most recent appearance coming against Florida Oct. 12. He didn’t record any stats during his limited appearances.

Thanks in part to a pair of early departures, the Tigers will be forced to replace its entire starting linebacking corps. Starks was in line to win a job prior to his arrest.