And it’s Maryland landing one of the biggest names on the football transfer market.

Exactly one week ago today, Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa raised eyebrows by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. Friday evening, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa confirmed on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Maryland football program.

Maryland’s head coach Mike Locksley is, of course, the former offensive coordinator at Alabama. The school also confirmed his addition to the roster.

Tua Tagovailoa was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. It was thought that Taulia Tagovailoa would transfer to a school closer to his older brother. Obviously, the redshirt freshman decided to forge his own path.

The on-field forging, though, will have to wait. Barring the unexpected, Tagovailoa will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility with the Terps beginning in 2021.

A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2019 recruiting class, the younger Tagovailoa was rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Alabama (he and his family moved to the Yellowhammer State when his brother joined the Tide in 2017).

The plan had been for Tagovailoa to take a redshirt his true freshman season. Instead, his brother’s season-ending injury forced Tagovailoa to serve as Mac Jones‘ primary backup. In five games with the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa completed nine of his 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.