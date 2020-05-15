Maryland football
And it’s Maryland landing one of the biggest names on the football transfer market.

Exactly one week ago today, Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa raised eyebrows by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Friday evening, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa confirmed on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Maryland football program.

Maryland’s head coach Mike Locksley is, of course, the former offensive coordinator at Alabama.  The school also confirmed his addition to the roster.

Tua Tagovailoa was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.  It was thought that Taulia Tagovailoa would transfer to a school closer to his older brother.  Obviously, the redshirt freshman decided to forge his own path.

The on-field forging, though, will have to wait.  Barring the unexpected, Tagovailoa will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave him with three years of eligibility with the Terps beginning in 2021.

A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2019 recruiting class, the younger Tagovailoa was rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Alabama (he and his family moved to the Yellowhammer State when his brother joined the Tide in 2017).

The plan had been for Tagovailoa to take a redshirt his true freshman season.  Instead, his brother’s season-ending injury forced Tagovailoa to serve as Mac Jones‘ primary backup.  In five games with the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa completed nine of his 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

After an extended time in the portal, one erstwhile Florida State football player has a new home.  OK, it’s a punter, but still.  They’re football players too.

Way back in early October, Logan Tyler entered the NCAA transfer database.  That was the punter’s first step in leaving the Florida State football program.  Seven months, later, Tyler took the next step by announcing his move to Arizona State.

Tyler made the announcement on Twitter.

“I will forever be grateful to everyone who has made my time at Florida State University as special as it has been,” Tyler wrote. “Thank you Nole Nation for everything.

I’m blessed to be able to announce that I will be transferring to Arizona State University this summer!! #ForksUp”

Tyler is a graduate transfer.  He’ll be eligible to play for the Sun Devils in 2020.

As had been the case the previous three years, Tyler served as FSU’s starting punter in the opener against Boise State.  However, Tyler was involved in an automobile accident back in August and was under investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department for driving under the influence.  Tyler served a two-game suspension in Weeks 2 and 3 in connection to that off-field situation.

While Tyler dressed out for the two games after his suspension ended, walk-on Tommy Martin continued serving as the Seminoles’ primary punter.

Including the one game this season, Tyler has averaged 42.5 yards on his 209 punts during his career, with the average currently fourth in school history. His 82 punts and 3,545 yards in 2018 set a school record.  The Tallahassee Democrat notes that “Tyler currently holds FSU records for the most punt yards in a single game (499 vs. Clemson, 2018)… and punt yards in a single season (3,545).” His 8,879 career punt yards are also second all-time in school history.

Tyler was the No. 4 punter in the country as part of the Florida State football Class of 2016.

While it slowed a bit, the transfer tear Illinois football has been on over the past month or so has picked back up.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same.  As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower.  And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones as well in early May.

Thursday, Lovie Smith was at it again.  On Twitter, TreSean Smith announced that he has committed to the Illinois football team.  Smith had confirmed in February his intent to transfer from Louisville.

“Commit To The Lord Whatever You Do and He’ll Establish Your Plans,” the defensive back wrote in his Twitter post.

Smith was a three-star member of the Louisville football Class of 2017.  The Cincinnati product was the No. 27 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

In his first two seasons with the Cardinals, Smith totaled 70 tackles and two interceptions.  In August of last year, Smith was indefinitely suspended by then-first-year head coach Scott Satterfield.  He did not record a statistic at all this past season because of the suspension.

Smith is coming to the Illinois football team as a graduate transfer.  He also comes armed with two years of eligibility.  Obviously, he’ll be eligible to play for the Fighting Illini in 2020.

For Oklahoma, it’s been a pretty damn-good day on the football recruiting trail.  And perhaps a welcome distraction from its head coach’s high-profile comments.

First, Mario Williams announced on Twitter that he is committed to Oklahoma football.  The Florida high schooler is one of the top receivers in the Class of 2021.

“Most importantly, I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the sport I love,” Williams wrote. “I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for believing in me and supporting me through this recruiting process. A thank you to my mom and stepdad [be]cause without them I wouldn’t have made it this far.  Lastly, I would like to thank every school who has seen potential in me and shown interest in me through this recruiting process.

“All that being said, I would like to officially announce that I am committing to the University of OKLAHOMA. #BoomerSooner”

On the 247Sports.com composite, Williams is rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country.  He’s also the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.  Thus far, Williams is the highest-rated 2021 commit for the Sooners.

A couple of hours later, Clayton Smith committed to Oklahoma football as well.  He opted for OU over rival Texas, Florida State and Kentucky.

Williams is also a four-star 2021 prospect.  The Texas native is rated as the No. 8 outside linebacker in the country.

With the twin commitments, Oklahoma now has the No. 24 football recruiting class in the country according to the 247Sports.com composite.  OU is No. 3 in the Big 12, behind Texas (No. 8) and Baylor (No. 22).

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 15, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten ADs chirping for College Football Playoff expansion
THE SYNOPSIS: The chirping is growing as a recent survey of athletic directors shows significant support for playoff expansion.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer says Dwayne Haskins will get ‘first opportunity to be the starter’
THE SYNOPSIS: Joe Burrow transferred to LSU, you may have heardTate Martell was the only other “competition.” Of course Haskins won the job.  In his lone season as the starter for the Buckeyes, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.  Those were both single-season Big Ten records.  The following year, he was the 15th pick of the first round by the New York Giants.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Charlie Weis buyout total stops at nearly $19 million
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember, Weis was fired as the head coach at Notre Dame in 2009.  His last payment from the football independent came 2015.  And that was in addition to money “earned” as the offensive coordinator at Florida and with the Kansas City Chiefs and as the head coach at Kansas.  Speaking of the latter, KU paid Weis a buyout in the neighborhood of $6 million.  Bringing his buyout total to around $25 million.  We should all have such an agent.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Report: Everett Golson expected to announce decision Monday
THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State won the Golson Transfer Sweepstakes over Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In his lone season with the Seminoles, Golson threw for 1,778 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban lobs a ‘kiss my ass’ when asked about Pat White Corvette allegations
THE SYNOPSIS: And the Nicktator’s love affair with the media continues to this day. This time, it was after being asked about the former West Virginia quarterback alleging he turned down a Corvette from someone associated with Alabama.  Before Saban came to Tuscaloosa.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Hawaii football changing name back to Rainbow Warriors
THE SYNOPSIS: This reversed a head-scratching decision made 13 years prior.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Dabo Swinney: the ACC ‘will produce a national champion’
THE SYNOPSIS: The Clemson coach proved prescient as Florida State claimed the 2013 title.  Swinney’s Tigers, meanwhile, won in 2016 and 2018.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Buckeyes place hold on handing out gold pants
THE SYNOPSIS: This was related to the impermissible benefits scandal that ultimately cost Jim Tressel his job.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Report: Pac-10 Network “Inevitable”
THE SYNOPSIS: The Pac-12 Network officially launched in August of 2021.  It hasn’t, though, been the financial success many had hoped it’d be.  At all.