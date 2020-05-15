Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

North Texas is the latest Group of Five football program to benefit from a Power Five transfer.

Earlier this month, Amani Gilmore became the fifth Kentucky Wildcat to enter the transfer database in less than week. This week, the quarterback became the first of that quintet to find a new home. Wednesday, Gilmore confirmed on Twitter that he has decided to transfer to the North Texas football program.

Friday, UNT confirmed the addition.

Gilmore was a three-star member of the Kentucky football Class of 2019. The Louisiana native was the No. 39 pro-style quarterback on the 247Sports.com composite. Tennessee was the only other FBS school to offer Gilmore a scholarship.

Gilmore played in one game this past season for the Wildcats, but didn’t attempt a pass. Or record any statistics, for that matter. Because he played in four or fewer games, Gilmore is able to take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.

Barring a change in NCAA bylaws, Gilmore will have to sit out the 2020 season. That will leave him with three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

North Texas is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign. It was the program’s worst since a one-win 2015 season. Following the end of the regular season, head coach Seth Littrell fired his coordinators on both sides of the ball.