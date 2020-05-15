For Oklahoma, it’s been a pretty damn-good day on the football recruiting trail. And perhaps a welcome distraction from its head coach’s high-profile comments.

First, Mario Williams announced on Twitter that he is committed to Oklahoma football. The Florida high schooler is one of the top receivers in the Class of 2021.

“Most importantly, I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the sport I love,” Williams wrote. “I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for believing in me and supporting me through this recruiting process. A thank you to my mom and stepdad [be]cause without them I wouldn’t have made it this far. Lastly, I would like to thank every school who has seen potential in me and shown interest in me through this recruiting process.

“All that being said, I would like to officially announce that I am committing to the University of OKLAHOMA. #BoomerSooner”

On the 247Sports.com composite, Williams is rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country. He’s also the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state of Florida. Thus far, Williams is the highest-rated 2021 commit for the Sooners.

A couple of hours later, Clayton Smith committed to Oklahoma football as well. He opted for OU over rival Texas, Florida State and Kentucky.

Williams is also a four-star 2021 prospect. The Texas native is rated as the No. 8 outside linebacker in the country.

With the twin commitments, Oklahoma now has the No. 24 football recruiting class in the country according to the 247Sports.com composite. OU is No. 3 in the Big 12, behind Texas (No. 8) and Baylor (No. 22).