Oklahoma football
Getty Images

Oklahoma lands commitments from four-star 2021 receiver, linebacker

By John TaylorMay 15, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

For Oklahoma, it’s been a pretty damn-good day on the football recruiting trail.  And perhaps a welcome distraction from its head coach’s high-profile comments.

First, Mario Williams announced on Twitter that he is committed to Oklahoma football.  The Florida high schooler is one of the top receivers in the Class of 2021.

“Most importantly, I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the sport I love,” Williams wrote. “I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for believing in me and supporting me through this recruiting process. A thank you to my mom and stepdad [be]cause without them I wouldn’t have made it this far.  Lastly, I would like to thank every school who has seen potential in me and shown interest in me through this recruiting process.

“All that being said, I would like to officially announce that I am committing to the University of OKLAHOMA. #BoomerSooner”

On the 247Sports.com composite, Williams is rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country.  He’s also the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.  Thus far, Williams is the highest-rated 2021 commit for the Sooners.

A couple of hours later, Clayton Smith committed to Oklahoma football as well.  He opted for OU over rival Texas, Florida State and Kentucky.

Williams is also a four-star 2021 prospect.  The Texas native is rated as the No. 8 outside linebacker in the country.

With the twin commitments, Oklahoma now has the No. 24 football recruiting class in the country according to the 247Sports.com composite.  OU is No. 3 in the Big 12, behind Texas (No. 8) and Baylor (No. 22).

Illinois adds yet another Power Five transfer, this one Louisville DB TreSean Smith

Illinois football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 15, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While it slowed a bit, the transfer tear Illinois football has been on over the past month or so has picked back up.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same.  As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower.  And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones as well in early May.

Thursday, Lovie Smith was at it again.  On Twitter, TreSean Smith announced that he has committed to the Illinois football team.  Smith had confirmed in February his intent to transfer from Louisville.

“Commit To The Lord Whatever You Do and He’ll Establish Your Plans,” the defensive back wrote in his Twitter post.

Smith was a three-star member of the Louisville football Class of 2017.  The Cincinnati product was the No. 27 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

In his first two seasons with the Cardinals, Smith totaled 70 tackles and two interceptions.  In August of last year, Smith was indefinitely suspended by then-first-year head coach Scott Satterfield.  He did not record a statistic at all this past season because of the suspension.

Smith is coming to the Illinois football team as a graduate transfer.  He also comes armed with two years of eligibility.  Obviously, he’ll be eligible to play for the Fighting Illini in 2020.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Nick Saban lobbing a ‘kiss my ass’ at a media member’s question

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 15, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 15, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten ADs chirping for College Football Playoff expansion
THE SYNOPSIS: The chirping is growing as a recent survey of athletic directors shows significant support for playoff expansion.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer says Dwayne Haskins will get ‘first opportunity to be the starter’
THE SYNOPSIS: Joe Burrow transferred to LSU, you may have heardTate Martell was the only other “competition.” Of course Haskins won the job.  In his lone season as the starter for the Buckeyes, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.  Those were both single-season Big Ten records.  The following year, he was the 15th pick of the first round by the New York Giants.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Charlie Weis buyout total stops at nearly $19 million
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember, Weis was fired as the head coach at Notre Dame in 2009.  His last payment from the football independent came 2015.  And that was in addition to money “earned” as the offensive coordinator at Florida and with the Kansas City Chiefs and as the head coach at Kansas.  Speaking of the latter, KU paid Weis a buyout in the neighborhood of $6 million.  Bringing his buyout total to around $25 million.  We should all have such an agent.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Report: Everett Golson expected to announce decision Monday
THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State won the Golson Transfer Sweepstakes over Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In his lone season with the Seminoles, Golson threw for 1,778 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban lobs a ‘kiss my ass’ when asked about Pat White Corvette allegations
THE SYNOPSIS: And the Nicktator’s love affair with the media continues to this day. This time, it was after being asked about the former West Virginia quarterback alleging he turned down a Corvette from someone associated with Alabama.  Before Saban came to Tuscaloosa.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Hawaii football changing name back to Rainbow Warriors
THE SYNOPSIS: This reversed a head-scratching decision made 13 years prior.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Dabo Swinney: the ACC ‘will produce a national champion’
THE SYNOPSIS: The Clemson coach proved prescient as Florida State claimed the 2013 title.  Swinney’s Tigers, meanwhile, won in 2016 and 2018.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Buckeyes place hold on handing out gold pants
THE SYNOPSIS: This was related to the impermissible benefits scandal that ultimately cost Jim Tressel his job.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Report: Pac-10 Network “Inevitable”
THE SYNOPSIS: The Pac-12 Network officially launched in August of 2021.  It hasn’t, though, been the financial success many had hoped it’d be.  At all.

LSU announces dismissal of suspended LB Donte Starks

LSU football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 15, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
2 Comments

At least at LSU, Donte Starks‘ football playing days have come to an end.

On Jan. 31, Starks posted the following message on his personal Twitter account: “I accept the mistakes that I have made in my life[. N]ow it’s time to grow up and get right.” The very next day, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron announced that Starks has been indefinitely suspended.  It was subsequently confirmed that, prior to the suspension, Starks had been arrested on one count each of illegally carrying a concealed weapon and resisting law enforcement officers by flight.

Three months later, LSU announced that Ed Orgeron has dismissed Starks from his football team.  The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

At this point, it’s unclear what if any role the off-field incident played in the dismissal.

A four-star member of LSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Starks was rated as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Only one linebacker in the Tigers’ class last yearMarcel Brooks, was rated higher than Starks.

Starks missed all of summer camp ahead of the start of the 2019 regular season as he worked on cleaning up some unspecified academic issues.

As a true freshman, Starks appeared in three games for LSU football, with the most recent appearance coming against Florida Oct. 12. He didn’t record any stats during his limited appearances.

Thanks in part to a pair of early departures, the Tigers will be forced to replace its entire starting linebacking corps. Starks was in line to win a job prior to his arrest.

Kentucky transfer QB Amani Gilmore decides to move on to North Texas

North Texas football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 15, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

North Texas is the latest Group of Five football program to benefit from a Power Five transfer.

Earlier this month, Amani Gilmore became the fifth Kentucky Wildcat to enter the transfer database in less than week.  This week, the quarterback became the first of that quintet to find a new home.  Wednesday, Gilmore confirmed on Twitter that he has decided to transfer to the North Texas football program.

Friday, UNT confirmed the addition.

Gilmore was a three-star member of the Kentucky football Class of 2019.  The Louisiana native was the No. 39 pro-style quarterback on the 247Sports.com composite.  Tennessee was the only other FBS school to offer Gilmore a scholarship.

Gilmore played in one game this past season for the Wildcats, but didn’t attempt a pass.  Or record any statistics, for that matter.  Because he played in four or fewer games, Gilmore is able to take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.

Barring a change in NCAA bylaws, Gilmore will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That will leave him with three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

North Texas is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign.  It was the program’s worst since a one-win 2015 season.  Following the end of the regular season, head coach Seth Littrell fired his coordinators on both sides of the ball.