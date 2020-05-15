Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Go ahead and add TCU to the burgeoning list of college football coaches doing their part financially amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

While there is no press release yet from the Big 12 school, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that the university “has reduced the salaries of several coaches and administrators within the athletic department.” Included in that group, of course, is TCU head football coach Gary Patterson.

Neither the size nor the duration of the pay cut was divulged.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Patterson was paid just over $4.9 million last year. That figure was four among Big 12 head coaches.

In addition to Patterson, men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon, baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and athletic director Jeremiah Donati have taken what were described as voluntary pay cuts. Also, the Star-Telegram noted, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sonny Cumbie, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Chad Glasgow, offensive line coach Jarrett Anderson and defensive line coach Dan Sharp did the same.

“I am extremely proud that our coaches stepped up and made these voluntary pay cuts,” Donati told the newspaper in a texted statement. “They truly understand the environment we, and so many others, are in. It really shows their commitment to TCU.”

TCU is the fifth Big 12 school known to have made such cuts. The others are Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and West Virginia.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Arizona ( HERE ).

). Boise State ( HERE ).

). Colorado ( HERE ).

). Iowa State ( HERE ).

). Kansas ( HERE ).

). Kansas State ( HERE )

) Louisville ( HERE ).

). Michigan ( HERE ).

). Minnesota ( HERE ).

). Missouri ( HERE ).

). Northern Illinois ( HERE ).

). Oregon ( HERE and HERE ).

and ). Rutgers ( HERE ).

). Syracuse ( HERE ).

). USC ( HERE ).

). Wake Forest ( HERE ).

). Washington State ( HERE ).

). Western Kentucky ( HERE ).

). Western Michigan ( HERE ).

). West Virginia ( HERE ).

). Wyoming (HERE).

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.