USF has taken a lot from the football transfer portal since Jeff Scott took over as head coach. Now, the Bulls giveth. Again.

Citing “financial reasons,” quarterback Kirk Rygol entered the NCAA transfer database. In March, 2020 signee Sione Tuitupou did the same. Now, 247Sports.com is reporting, Zion Roland has decided to take his leave of the USF football team.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Roland was a three-star member of the USF football Class of 2018. 247Sports.com wrote that, “[s]ince being in Tampa, Roland has bounced between defensive back and wide receiver, but primarily contributed on special teams in kick return coverage.”

As a true freshman, Roland caught five passes for 60 yards. Those were the only receptions during his time with the Bulls. The St. Petersburg native also was credited with four tackles, three of which came last season.

Roland appeared in 14 games, seven in each of the past two seasons.

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was named as the new USF football head coach in early December. Scott replaced Charlie Strong, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons guiding the Bulls.