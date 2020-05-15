Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An erstwhile Western Kentucky football has found himself a new collegiate home.

Back in April, Steven Duncan signaled his intention to leave the Western Kentucky football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. Earlier this week, the quarterback announced via Twitter he will transfer to Tarleton State.

Duncan will head to the FCS school armed with two years of eligibility. Obviously, he’ll be eligible immediately.

“Ready to be in the great state of Texas!!!” Duncan wrote.

Excited to announce I will be transferring to Tarleton State University for my final two years of eligibility. Ready to be in the great state of Texas!!! #GoTexans #NEXTLEVELVI2ION pic.twitter.com/WML1aHVTJ2 — Steven Duncan (@10Stevenduncan) May 13, 2020

A two-star member of the Western Kentucky football Class of 2016, Duncan has already received a sixth season of eligibility.

Duncan started the first three games of the 2019 campaign, including the season-opening upset loss to FCS Central Arkansas. In that third game, though, he suffered a broken foot that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Prior to his decision to enter the portal, Duncan had been considered the front-runner to claim the starting job in 2020.

All told, Duncan completed 180 of his 308 pass attempts (58.4 percent) for 1,863 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for another 203 yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries.

During his time with the Hilltoppers, Duncan started eight of the 13 games in which he played.

Duncan will finish the WKU portion of his playing career with 1,863 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The South Carolina native also ran for another 203 yards and three touchdown.