An erstwhile Western Kentucky football has found himself a new collegiate home.
Back in April, Steven Duncan signaled his intention to leave the Western Kentucky football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. Earlier this week, the quarterback announced via Twitter he will transfer to Tarleton State.
Duncan will head to the FCS school armed with two years of eligibility. Obviously, he’ll be eligible immediately.
“Ready to be in the great state of Texas!!!” Duncan wrote.
A two-star member of the Western Kentucky football Class of 2016, Duncan has already received a sixth season of eligibility.
Duncan started the first three games of the 2019 campaign, including the season-opening upset loss to FCS Central Arkansas. In that third game, though, he suffered a broken foot that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Prior to his decision to enter the portal, Duncan had been considered the front-runner to claim the starting job in 2020.
All told, Duncan completed 180 of his 308 pass attempts (58.4 percent) for 1,863 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for another 203 yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries.
During his time with the Hilltoppers, Duncan started eight of the 13 games in which he played.
Pepper Rodgers, one of the more colorful characters in college football history, has passed.
The family of Pepper Rodgers confirmed that the long-time college coach passed away Thursday at the age of 88. Rodgers had been hospitalized following a fall at his home last week.
Rodgers played his college football at Georgia Tech, with the quarterback helping lead the Yellow Jackets to the 1952 national championship. Rodgers would go on to be the head coach at his alma mater from 1974-79.
“I am devastated to learn of the passing of Pepper Rodgers,” Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “He was a Georgia Tech legend, having won a national championship as an outstanding player and going on to compile four winning seasons in six years as head coach. On a personal note, he was the coach that recruited me to Georgia Tech, and I am eternally grateful to him for bringing me here. If it weren’t for Pepper, I would have never had the opportunity to live out my dreams as a Tech student, football player, alumnus and, now, athletics director. He has also been a mentor and friend throughout my professional career and I will miss him greatly. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Livingston, his family and his many, many friends. We have lost a great Tech man.”
In addition to Tech, Rodgers also served as the head coach at Kansas (1967-70) and UCLA (1971-73). The Atlanta native also spent time as an assistant with the Bruins from 1965-66.
In his three head-coaching stints, Rodgers went 73-65-3. Tech noted in its release that “[h]e was a six-time coach of the year in his 13 seasons as a collegiate head coach – two-time Big Eight Coach of the Year at Kansas, two-time Pac-8 Coach of the Year at UCLA and two-time Southern Independent Coach of the Year at Georgia Tech.”
Prior to that, Rodgers was selected in the 12th round of the 1954 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts. Instead of playing professional football, Rodgers served five years as a pilot in the Air Force. He began his coaching career as an assistant at the service academy in 1958. From there he moved on to Florida from 1960-64 before leaving for UCLA the first time.
For the fourth time since Mike Leach‘s infamous tweet, a Mississippi State football player has placed himself into the portal.
Speculation has been bubbling of late that Stewart Reese might not be long for the Mississippi State football program. Thursday, 247Sports.com confirmed that the offensive lineman is officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.
The website also reports that Florida could very well be Reese’s landing spot. From the report:
For one, Reese was recruited to Mississippi State by Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy and coach Dan Mullen. Two, his brother David Reese is currently a redshirt sophomore rush end for the Gators.
The addition of Reese would help soften the loss of Issiah Walker. Earlier this month, the four-star 2020 offensive lineman entered the transfer portal.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Reese was a three-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2016. The Florida native would be leaving Starkville as a graduate transfer. This coming campaign will be his final year of eligibility.
The 6-5, 345-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2017 and 2018, he started all 26 games at right tackle. Last season, last season, he started eight games at right guard for the Bulldogs.
The three other Mississippi State football players who have entered the portal in a little over a month?
USF has taken a lot from the football transfer portal since Jeff Scott took over as head coach. Now, the Bulls giveth. Again.
Citing “financial reasons,” quarterback Kirk Rygol entered the NCAA transfer database. In March, 2020 signee Sione Tuitupou did the same. Now, 247Sports.com is reporting, Zion Roland has decided to take his leave of the USF football team.
Roland was a three-star member of the USF football Class of 2018. 247Sports.com wrote that, “[s]ince being in Tampa, Roland has bounced between defensive back and wide receiver, but primarily contributed on special teams in kick return coverage.”
As a true freshman, Roland caught five passes for 60 yards. Those were the only receptions during his time with the Bulls. The St. Petersburg native also was credited with four tackles, three of which came last season.
Roland appeared in 14 games, seven in each of the past two seasons.
Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was named as the new USF football head coach in early December. Scott replaced Charlie Strong, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons guiding the Bulls.
After a few months of adding a handful of Power Five transfer, Tulane football is now on the losing end of the portal.
Using Ye Olde Twitter Machine, Chris Joyce announced Thursday that he has decided to transfer from the Tulane football team. The defensive back said he came to his decision “after a lot of prayer and talking with family.”
“I want to thank Tulane University for giving me the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career over the last 2.5 years,” Joyce wrote.
Joyce was a two-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2018. The Georgia native played in 13 games the past two seasons. Four of those appearances came during the 2019 season.
Joyce has been credited with nine tackles, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Because of current NCAA bylaws, Joyce Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. He would then have two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2021.
Jan. 24, Tulane football officially welcomed Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Kevin Henry. Four days later, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones was formally added to the roster as well. In late January, Florida State cornerback Kyle Meyers tweeted his move to the Green Wave. Last month, Duke offensive tackle Jayle Miller used social media to do the same.
Additionally, running back Corey Dauphine was granted a sixth season of eligibility in March. Dauphine has been the Green Wave’s second-leading rusher each of the past two seasons.