It was a hefty day scheduling-wise for the Army football program. The military academy, though, wasn’t a part of releasing the news.

Friday, Troy announced it has agreed to a pair of home-and-home series with Army football. Troy will host the Black Knights in 2022 and 2031, while the Trojans will travel to West Point in 2023 and 2030.

Army and Troy have never met on a football field. The Sun Belt Conference school’s only other games with a service academy came against Navy in 2011 and 2012.

“This is a dynamic series not only for our football program but for our entire community,” athletic director Brent Jones said in a statement. “Troy University is deeply connected to the military and it will be an honor for us to host Army twice in The Vet while it will be a pair of unforgettable trips to West Point for our student-athletes, staff and fans. This is a series that will command national attention with two strong football programs meeting four times over a 10-year period of time.”

Additionally, UTSA announced its own home-and-home series with Army. The Roadrunners will travel to West Point, N.Y., for the first time in program history to face the Black Knights on Sept. 10, 2022, at Michie Stadium. UTSA will host Army the following season on Sept. 16.

Army and UTSA have played once before in football. That meeting came last year, a 31-13 Black Knights win in San Antonio.

Army is coming off its first bowl-less football season since 2015. They also lost to rival Navy in November after winning three in a row. In the previous three years under Monken, though, the Black Knights went 29-10.