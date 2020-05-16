Army football
Army schedules future home-and-home series with Troy, UTSA

By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
It was a hefty day scheduling-wise for the Army football program. The military academy, though, wasn’t a part of releasing the news.

Friday, Troy announced it has agreed to a pair of home-and-home series with Army football. Troy will host the Black Knights in 2022 and 2031, while the Trojans will travel to West Point in 2023 and 2030.

Army and Troy have never met on a football field.  The Sun Belt Conference school’s only other games with a service academy came against Navy in 2011 and 2012.

“This is a dynamic series not only for our football program but for our entire community,” athletic director Brent Jones said in a statement. “Troy University is deeply connected to the military and it will be an honor for us to host Army twice in The Vet while it will be a pair of unforgettable trips to West Point for our student-athletes, staff and fans. This is a series that will command national attention with two strong football programs meeting four times over a 10-year period of time.”

Additionally, UTSA announced its own home-and-home series with Army. The Roadrunners will travel to West Point, N.Y., for the first time in program history to face the Black Knights on Sept. 10, 2022, at Michie Stadium.  UTSA will host Army the following season on Sept. 16.

Army and UTSA have played once before in football.  That meeting came last year, a 31-13 Black Knights win in San Antonio.

Army is coming off its first bowl-less football season since 2015. They also lost to rival Navy in November after winning three in a row.  In the previous three years under Monken, though, the Black Knights went 29-10.

LSU kicker Connor Culp transferring to Nebraska

Nebraska football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
Nebraska football has been busy the past few days shoring up its kicking specialists.

Monday, Aussie punter Daniel Cerni committed as part of the Nebraska football Class of 2020.  Friday, Connor Culp confirmed that he will be transferring to the Cornhuskers.

The placekicker began his collegiate career at LSU.

“It’s a combination of things,” Culp told 247Sports.com about transferring to NU. “Nebraska’s reputation in football is definitely very large. I wanted to be a part of that family. The situation and the conversations I had with coach Rutledge definitely attracted to me going there. It’s also a different part of the country. I’m originally from Arizona, then played at LSU, graduated and wanted to venture off and see another place.”

Culp was a three-star 2016 signee for LSU.  He was rated as the No. 12 kicker in the country.  His only real action came during his redshirt freshman season.  In 2017, the Arizona native made 11 of his 16 field-goal attempts and was successful on 20-of-23 point-afters.

Culp will be joining a position that has been in a state of upheaval.

In late February, it was reported that Barrett Pickering was no longer a part of the Nebraska football team.  The placekicker subsequently confirmed that he was stepping away from the sport because of health concerns.  Pickering will, however, remain on scholarship as a student at the school.  The Alabama native won’t count against the 85-man scholarship limit for Nebraska football.

Not long after the news of Pickering’s decision broke, it was also confirmed that kicker Matt Waldoch will not be returning to the program as well.  The reason?  Club soccer.

Pickering was the Cornhuskers’ primary kicker in 2018.  Waldoch held that role in 2019.  Culp will thus become the most experienced kicker for NU in 2020.

Florida football adds three-year starting offensive lineman in Mississippi State transfer Stewart Reese

Florida football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
As expected, Florida football has added a very experienced — and familiar — piece to its offensive line puzzle.

Thursday, it was reported that Stewart Reese was listed in the NCAA transfer database.  That served as the first step in leaving Mississippi State.  It was widely thought the next step would be Gainesville.

Just two days later, and while the school hasn’t confirmed it, it’s being reported that the offensive lineman will indeed transfer into the Florida football program.  If Reese does indeed end up with the Gators, he’ll find a couple of familiar faces.  One in particular.

Current UF head coach Dan Mullen and his offensive line coach, John Hevesy, recruited Reese to Mississippi State.  More notably, the lineman’s brother, David Reese, is a linebacker for the Gators.

Reese was a three-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2016.  The Florida native will be leaving Starkville as a graduate transfer.  This coming campaign will be his final year of eligibility.

The 6-5, 345-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2017 and 2018, he started all 26 games at right tackle.  Last season, last season, he started eight games at right guard for the Bulldogs.

The addition of Reese would help soften the loss of Issiah Walker.  Earlier this month, the four-star 2020 offensive lineman entered the transfer portal not long after signing with the Gators.

MAC football to implement coronavirus pandemic-induced cost-saving measures

MAC football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Like many coaches across the country, MAC football is set to feel a financial pinch brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toledo Blade was the first to report that the MAC will implement league-wide cost-saving measures for its football programs.  The moves will be in effect for the 2020 college football season.  According to the newspaper, those measures include:

  • End the practice of MAC home teams staying in hotels the night before football games.
  • Reduce the travel rosters for road games from the current 76 to 70.

Those are a couple of the handful of cost-saving moves the conference and its members have made of late.

It had previously been confirmed that Akron was eliminating men’s cross country, men’s golf and women’s tennis.  Just Friday, Bowling Green announced it was eliminating its baseball program, effective immediately.

Additionally, the MAC announced Tuesday it would be ending postseason tournaments for eight non-revenue sports beginning with the 2020-21 school year.  Those changes will last at least five years.

There will be no MAC tournament for men’s or women’s soccer, baseball, softball, men’s or women’s tennis, women’s lacrosse, and women’s field hockey. The recipient of the conference’s NCAA tournament bid in those eight sports will be determined by the regular season.

Thus far, two MAC schools have implemented pay cuts for their head football coaches.  Those are Northern Illinois (HERE) and Western Michigan (HERE).  Those aren’t expected to be the last.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including former SEC commissioner Mike Slive passing away at the age of 77

college football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 7:47 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 16, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten revenue for fiscal year 2018 trumps SEC by more than $100 million
THE SYNOPSIS: #ItJustMeansMore money for B1G members.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive dies at 77
THE SYNOPSIS: Slive thrived as commissioner of the SEC from 2002 through 2015, guiding the conference to unrivaled prosperity on and off the field.  The Alabama native had battled prostate cancer for years.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Lane Kiffin thinks Tua Tagovailoa plays in 2017 for Alabama, compares him to Steve Young
THE SYNOPSIS: The true freshman quarterback played sparingly throughout the regular season.  Then rode in on his second-half white horse to help win the national championship.  Tagovailoa subsequently confirmed that he would’ve transferred had he not played in the title game.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Auburn has finally padded its historical title résumé?
THE SYNOPSIS: Auburn came into 2014 claiming two national championships (1957, 2010).  They now claim titles from 1913, 1983, 1993.

2012

THE HEADLINE: ‘Bama lands verbal from touted ’13 Salt Lake City QB
THE SYNOPSIS: Cooper Bateman did indeed sign with Alabama.  Five years later, however, he transferred to Utah.  The Beehive State native, however, never threw a pass for the Utes.  All 66 of his career attempts came with the Crimson Tide.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Nine-game slate, future title game sites key topics at Big Ten spring meetings
THE SYNOPSIS: Yes to nine-game conference schedules.  And yes to Indianapolis hosting every B1G title game since it debuted in 2011.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: ‘I’m Not Going To Notre Dame’
THE SYNOPSIS: On this, Meyer was 100-percent accurate.  So far.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Report: Four Cities Vying For Army-Navy Game
THE SYNOPSIS: Those four cities were Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Baltimore and Landover.  Philly has hosted one of the greatest rivalries in sports nine times the past 12 years.  Baltimore was the home for two, Landover one.  The 2020 and 2022 games will also be in Philly.  The 2021 game will take place in East Rutherford.