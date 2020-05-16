A very, very familiar face has been added to the Georgia State football coaching staff.

Friday, Georgia State football announced that Dan Ellington has been hired as part of Shawn Elliott‘s staff. The school stated that “Ellington will serve as an offensive assistant coach and work with several positions, primarily with the running backs while also spending time with the quarterbacks and receivers.”

Ellington’s job the last two years? As a starting quarterback. For the Georgia State Panthers.

“Dan Ellington is going to bring everything that he brought to the field as a player to our coaching staff,” the Georgia State football head coach said in a statement. “He’s very tough, he’s got great love for the game and great knowledge. And he’s got an unbelievable personality that people gravitate to, which will help us tremendously in recruiting.

“What a thrill it is for this young man to earn this opportunity. It’s not given; he definitely earned it because of what he’s done for our University and what he will do in the future. What he did for our football program and everything that he stood for in his two years as a student-athlete was amazing.”

Ellington will count as one of Elliott’s 10 on-field assistants. The Panthers currently don’t have a running backs coach. Offensive coordinator Brad Glenn handles quarterbacks. Trent McKnight is the receivers coach.

From the school’s release:

The Panthers’ starting quarterback the last two years, Ellington was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a dual-threat who achieved numerous records and milestones. He finished with the highest career completion percentage in GSU history (62.0 percent) while ranking second with 34 touchdowns passes. He ranks third in every other career passing category, including 4,566 yards passing on 401 completions with just 13 interceptions. He also stands fourth on the GSU career rushing list with 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Suffice to say, this will be Ellington’s first career coaching job.

“I’ve known that I wanted to coach since ninth grade. I knew I always wanted to be part of football,” the Mississippi native stated. “I really appreciate Coach Elliott for this opportunity, and I’m excited to learn from the great coaches that we have on the staff.

“More than anything, I want to help bring a Sun Belt Championship to Georgia State. That was the goal as a player, and now it’s the goal as a coach.”

In the third season under Elliott, GSU went 7-6 this past year. It was a five-win improvement from the 2-10 record the year before. In Elliott’s first season, the Panthers went 7-5. The seven wins are the best-ever for the Georgia State football program since moving to the FBS level in 2013.