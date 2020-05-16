MAC football
MAC football to implement coronavirus pandemic-induced cost-saving measures

By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Like many coaches across the country, MAC football is set to feel a financial pinch brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toledo Blade was the first to report that the MAC will implement league-wide cost-saving measures for its football programs.  The moves will be in effect for the 2020 college football season.  According to the newspaper, those measures include:

  • End the practice of MAC home teams staying in hotels the night before football games.
  • Reduce the travel rosters for road games from the current 76 to 70.

Those are a couple of the handful of cost-saving moves the conference and its members have made of late.

It had previously been confirmed that Akron was eliminating men’s cross country, men’s golf and women’s tennis.  Just Friday, Bowling Green announced it was eliminating its baseball program, effective immediately.

Additionally, the MAC announced Tuesday it would be ending postseason tournaments for eight non-revenue sports beginning with the 2020-21 school year.  Those changes will last at least five years.

There will be no MAC tournament for men’s or women’s soccer, baseball, softball, men’s or women’s tennis, women’s lacrosse, and women’s field hockey. The recipient of the conference’s NCAA tournament bid in those eight sports will be determined by the regular season.

Thus far, two MAC schools have implemented pay cuts for their head football coaches.  Those are Northern Illinois (HERE) and Western Michigan (HERE).  Those aren’t expected to be the last.

Florida football adds three-year starting offensive lineman in Mississippi State transfer Stewart Reese

Florida football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
As expected, Florida football has added a very experienced — and familiar — piece to its offensive line puzzle.

Thursday, it was reported that Stewart Reese was listed in the NCAA transfer database.  That served as the first step in leaving Mississippi State.  It was widely thought the next step would be Gainesville.

Just two days later, and while the school hasn’t confirmed it, it’s being reported that the offensive lineman will indeed transfer into the Florida football program.  If Reese does indeed end up with the Gators, he’ll find a couple of familiar faces.  One in particular.

Current UF head coach Dan Mullen and his offensive line coach, John Hevesy, recruited Reese to Mississippi State.  More notably, the lineman’s brother, David Reese, is a linebacker for the Gators.

Reese was a three-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2016.  The Florida native will be leaving Starkville as a graduate transfer.  This coming campaign will be his final year of eligibility.

The 6-5, 345-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2017 and 2018, he started all 26 games at right tackle.  Last season, last season, he started eight games at right guard for the Bulldogs.

The addition of Reese would help soften the loss of Issiah Walker.  Earlier this month, the four-star 2020 offensive lineman entered the transfer portal not long after signing with the Gators.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including former SEC commissioner Mike Slive passing away at the age of 77

college football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 7:47 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 16, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten revenue for fiscal year 2018 trumps SEC by more than $100 million
THE SYNOPSIS: #ItJustMeansMore money for B1G members.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive dies at 77
THE SYNOPSIS: Slive thrived as commissioner of the SEC from 2002 through 2015, guiding the conference to unrivaled prosperity on and off the field.  The Alabama native had battled prostate cancer for years.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Lane Kiffin thinks Tua Tagovailoa plays in 2017 for Alabama, compares him to Steve Young
THE SYNOPSIS: The true freshman quarterback played sparingly throughout the regular season.  Then rode in on his second-half white horse to help win the national championship.  Tagovailoa subsequently confirmed that he would’ve transferred had he not played in the title game.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Auburn has finally padded its historical title résumé?
THE SYNOPSIS: Auburn came into 2014 claiming two national championships (1957, 2010).  They now claim titles from 1913, 1983, 1993.

2012

THE HEADLINE: ‘Bama lands verbal from touted ’13 Salt Lake City QB
THE SYNOPSIS: Cooper Bateman did indeed sign with Alabama.  Five years later, however, he transferred to Utah.  The Beehive State native, however, never threw a pass for the Utes.  All 66 of his career attempts came with the Crimson Tide.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Nine-game slate, future title game sites key topics at Big Ten spring meetings
THE SYNOPSIS: Yes to nine-game conference schedules.  And yes to Indianapolis hosting every B1G title game since it debuted in 2011.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: ‘I’m Not Going To Notre Dame’
THE SYNOPSIS: On this, Meyer was 100-percent accurate.  So far.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Report: Four Cities Vying For Army-Navy Game
THE SYNOPSIS: Those four cities were Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Baltimore and Landover.  Philly has hosted one of the greatest rivalries in sports nine times the past 12 years.  Baltimore was the home for two, Landover one.  The 2020 and 2022 games will also be in Philly.  The 2021 game will take place in East Rutherford.

Georgia Southern announces signing of Duke transfer DB Javon Jackson

Georgia Southern football
By John TaylorMay 15, 2020, 11:44 PM EDT
After a couple of losses to the transfer portal, Georgia Southern football was picked up a win.  And a Power Five “W” at that.

Way back in early December of last year, Javon Jackson (pictured, flying through the air) opted to transfer from Duke.  Five months later, the Georgia Southern football program confirmed the safety’s addition to the Sun Belt Conference school’s roster.

“Javon has lots of experience playing at the college level,” Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford said in a statement. “His experience will be a nice addition to a somewhat young secondary.”

Jackson has already graduated from Duke.  That means he is coming to the Georgia Southern football team as a graduate transfer.  That means he’ll be eligible to play for the Eagles in 2020.  This will, though, serve as the Georgia native’s final year of eligibility.

Jackson was a three-star member of the Class of 2016 for the Blue Devils.  He was the No. 67 player regardless of position in the Peach State. Only one defensive back in Duke’s class that year was rated higher.

With the Blue Devils, Jackson played in 27 games.  Of those, 11 came in 2019 and 13 in 2018.  In that time, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

In late March, linebacker Alvin Ward entered the NCAA transfer databaseA week later, teammate and starting safety Java’n Singletary did the same.

Colorado transfer QB Blake Stenstrom picks Princeton as landing spot

Colorado football
By John TaylorMay 15, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT
At least academically, one erstwhile Colorado football player is making an upward move.

Blake Stenstrom announced in early April that he had decided to transfer out of the Colorado football program.  A little over a month later, the quarterback revealed on Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career in the Ivy League.  At Princeton, specifically.

“I am extremely grateful to announce my transfer acceptance and verbal commitment to play football at Princeton University,” Stenstrom wrote. “It is an incredible honor to be welcomed into the
@PrincetonFTBL tradition.”

As of yet, Princeton has not officially confirmed Stenstrom’s addition to the roster.

Stenstrom was a three-star member of the Colorado football Class of 2018.  The Littleton, Colorado, native was the No. 5 prospect regardless of position in the state.  He was also the No. 33 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Stenstrom played in three games during his time with the Buffaloes, with all of those coming in 2019.  He completed two of three passes, although one of those was to the opposing team.  The redshirt sophomore also ran for 27 yards on one carry.

And, if the Stenstrom surname sounds familiar, it should.  His father, Steve, played quarterback at Stanford from 1991-94 setting multiple passing records.  He went on to a seven-year career in the NFL.

In mid-February, Mel Tucker left as the Colorado football head coach to take the same job at Michigan State. Two weeks later, the Buffs stunned the college football world by naming Karl Dorrell as Tucker’s replacement.