Nebraska football has been busy the past few days shoring up its kicking specialists.

Monday, Aussie punter Daniel Cerni committed as part of the Nebraska football Class of 2020. Friday, Connor Culp confirmed that he will be transferring to the Cornhuskers.

The placekicker began his collegiate career at LSU.

“It’s a combination of things,” Culp told 247Sports.com about transferring to NU. “Nebraska’s reputation in football is definitely very large. I wanted to be a part of that family. The situation and the conversations I had with coach Rutledge definitely attracted to me going there. It’s also a different part of the country. I’m originally from Arizona, then played at LSU, graduated and wanted to venture off and see another place.”

Culp was a three-star 2016 signee for LSU. He was rated as the No. 12 kicker in the country. His only real action came during his redshirt freshman season. In 2017, the Arizona native made 11 of his 16 field-goal attempts and was successful on 20-of-23 point-afters.

Culp will be joining a position that has been in a state of upheaval.

In late February, it was reported that Barrett Pickering was no longer a part of the Nebraska football team. The placekicker subsequently confirmed that he was stepping away from the sport because of health concerns. Pickering will, however, remain on scholarship as a student at the school. The Alabama native won’t count against the 85-man scholarship limit for Nebraska football.

Not long after the news of Pickering’s decision broke, it was also confirmed that kicker Matt Waldoch will not be returning to the program as well. The reason? Club soccer.

Pickering was the Cornhuskers’ primary kicker in 2018. Waldoch held that role in 2019. Culp will thus become the most experienced kicker for NU in 2020.