Stanford football
Stanford football mourning the death of former Cardinal defensive back Zach Hoffpauir, 26

By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT
In the midst of a global pandemic, Stanford football is mourning the way-too-early loss of one of its own.

The father of Zach Hoffpauir confirmed to the Arizona Republic that his son passed away Thursday morning.  Doug Hoffpauir did not give a cause of death for his son.

The younger Hoffpauir was just 26 years old.

Hoffpauir was a member of the Stanford football team from 2012-14 and then again in 2016.  In 2014, the defensive back earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

The Arizona native was also a member of the Cardinal baseball team while on The Farm.  That 2015 season he didn’t play football, he played minor league baseball after being drafted in the 22nd round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“We are heartbroken for the tragic loss of our brother, Zach Hoffpauir, gone far too soon,” a statement from the Stanford football Twitter account began. “Zach lit up every room he walked into, intent on giving his vitality and passion to bring out your best.

“Our thoughts and love are with Zach’s family and friends.”

“Life is not just about what you accomplish,” David Shaw wrote. “I believe life is about how you influence others. Every day Zach Hoffpauir gave his love and passion to his family, his teammates and the players he coached. Our prayers are with the Hoffpauir family, though Zach you are always with us.”

Hoffpauir was recently hired as the defensive backs coach at Northern Colorado.  The FCS school’s head coach is Ed McCaffrey, the son of Christian McCaffrey.  Hoffpauir and the younger McCaffrey were best friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yesterday Heaven gained an angel, and I lost one of my best friends in the world. Zach showed me the way when I got to college. He did things the right way. He taught me how to enjoy life. He taught me how to not give a fuck about what people think about me, and to do it my way. He never lost an argument, or a dance battle, and he said what he meant and meant what he said. I never doubted for a second whether or not he had my back. He was a true friend and a great brother to anyone he knew. He was a walking example of how to care for people, a rare soul. We always talked about living simply when we got older: Hunting, fishing, riding bulls, RVing across the country with @beaukitson (One day we’ll do that). We talked about the little things in life and how to never take for granted a loved one. I’ll cherish all the memories we had bro. I love you and your family and I promise we’ll make you proud. Watch over us. Hug your loved ones extra today. 🙏🏼

A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@christianmccaffrey) on May 15, 2020 at 8:07am PDT

Georgia State’s starting QB past two years joins Panthers’ coaching staff

Georgia State football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
A very, very familiar face has been added to the Georgia State football coaching staff.

Friday, Georgia State football announced that Dan Ellington has been hired as part of Shawn Elliott‘s staff.  The school stated that “Ellington will serve as an offensive assistant coach and work with several positions, primarily with the running backs while also spending time with the quarterbacks and receivers.”

Ellington’s job the last two years?  As a starting quarterback.  For the Georgia State Panthers.

“Dan Ellington is going to bring everything that he brought to the field as a player to our coaching staff,” the Georgia State football head coach said in a statement. “He’s very tough, he’s got great love for the game and great knowledge. And he’s got an unbelievable personality that people gravitate to, which will help us tremendously in recruiting.

“What a thrill it is for this young man to earn this opportunity.  It’s not given; he definitely earned it because of what he’s done for our University and what he will do in the future. What he did for our football program and everything that he stood for in his two years as a student-athlete was amazing.”

Ellington will count as one of Elliott’s 10 on-field assistants.  The Panthers currently don’t have a running backs coach. Offensive coordinator Brad Glenn handles quarterbacks.  Trent McKnight is the receivers coach.

From the school’s release:

The Panthers’ starting quarterback the last two years, Ellington was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a dual-threat who achieved numerous records and milestones. He finished with the highest career completion percentage in GSU history (62.0 percent) while ranking second with 34 touchdowns passes. He ranks third in every other career passing category, including 4,566 yards passing on 401 completions with just 13 interceptions. He also stands fourth on the GSU career rushing list with 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Suffice to say, this will be Ellington’s first career coaching job.

“I’ve known that I wanted to coach since ninth grade. I knew I always wanted to be part of football,” the Mississippi native stated. “I really appreciate Coach Elliott for this opportunity, and I’m excited to learn from the great coaches that we have on the staff.

“More than anything, I want to help bring a Sun Belt Championship to Georgia State. That was the goal as a player, and now it’s the goal as a coach.”

In the third season under Elliott, GSU went 7-6 this past year. It was a five-win improvement from the 2-10 record the year before. In Elliott’s first season, the Panthers went 7-5. The seven wins are the best-ever for the Georgia State football program since moving to the FBS level in 2013.

Army schedules future home-and-home series with Troy, UTSA

Army football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
It was a hefty day scheduling-wise for the Army football program. The military academy, though, wasn’t a part of releasing the news.

Friday, Troy announced it has agreed to a pair of home-and-home series with Army football. Troy will host the Black Knights in 2022 and 2031, while the Trojans will travel to West Point in 2023 and 2030.

Army and Troy have never met on a football field.  The Sun Belt Conference school’s only other games with a service academy came against Navy in 2011 and 2012.

“This is a dynamic series not only for our football program but for our entire community,” athletic director Brent Jones said in a statement. “Troy University is deeply connected to the military and it will be an honor for us to host Army twice in The Vet while it will be a pair of unforgettable trips to West Point for our student-athletes, staff and fans. This is a series that will command national attention with two strong football programs meeting four times over a 10-year period of time.”

Additionally, UTSA announced its own home-and-home series with Army. The Roadrunners will travel to West Point, N.Y., for the first time in program history to face the Black Knights on Sept. 10, 2022, at Michie Stadium.  UTSA will host Army the following season on Sept. 16.

Army and UTSA have played once before in football.  That meeting came last year, a 31-13 Black Knights win in San Antonio.

Army is coming off its first bowl-less football season since 2015. They also lost to rival Navy in November after winning three in a row.  In the previous three years under Monken, though, the Black Knights went 29-10.

LSU kicker Connor Culp transferring to Nebraska

Nebraska football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
Nebraska football has been busy the past few days shoring up its kicking specialists.

Monday, Aussie punter Daniel Cerni committed as part of the Nebraska football Class of 2020.  Friday, Connor Culp confirmed that he will be transferring to the Cornhuskers.

The placekicker began his collegiate career at LSU.

“It’s a combination of things,” Culp told 247Sports.com about transferring to NU. “Nebraska’s reputation in football is definitely very large. I wanted to be a part of that family. The situation and the conversations I had with coach Rutledge definitely attracted to me going there. It’s also a different part of the country. I’m originally from Arizona, then played at LSU, graduated and wanted to venture off and see another place.”

Culp was a three-star 2016 signee for LSU.  He was rated as the No. 12 kicker in the country.  His only real action came during his redshirt freshman season.  In 2017, the Arizona native made 11 of his 16 field-goal attempts and was successful on 20-of-23 point-afters.

Culp will be joining a position that has been in a state of upheaval.

In late February, it was reported that Barrett Pickering was no longer a part of the Nebraska football team.  The placekicker subsequently confirmed that he was stepping away from the sport because of health concerns.  Pickering will, however, remain on scholarship as a student at the school.  The Alabama native won’t count against the 85-man scholarship limit for Nebraska football.

Not long after the news of Pickering’s decision broke, it was also confirmed that kicker Matt Waldoch will not be returning to the program as well.  The reason?  Club soccer.

Pickering was the Cornhuskers’ primary kicker in 2018.  Waldoch held that role in 2019.  Culp will thus become the most experienced kicker for NU in 2020.

Florida football adds three-year starting offensive lineman in Mississippi State transfer Stewart Reese

Florida football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
As expected, Florida football has added a very experienced — and familiar — piece to its offensive line puzzle.

Thursday, it was reported that Stewart Reese was listed in the NCAA transfer database.  That served as the first step in leaving Mississippi State.  It was widely thought the next step would be Gainesville.

Just two days later, and while the school hasn’t confirmed it, it’s being reported that the offensive lineman will indeed transfer into the Florida football program.  If Reese does indeed end up with the Gators, he’ll find a couple of familiar faces.  One in particular.

Current UF head coach Dan Mullen and his offensive line coach, John Hevesy, recruited Reese to Mississippi State.  More notably, the lineman’s brother, David Reese, is a linebacker for the Gators.

Reese was a three-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2016.  The Florida native will be leaving Starkville as a graduate transfer.  This coming campaign will be his final year of eligibility.

The 6-5, 345-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2017 and 2018, he started all 26 games at right tackle.  Last season, last season, he started eight games at right guard for the Bulldogs.

The addition of Reese would help soften the loss of Issiah Walker.  Earlier this month, the four-star 2020 offensive lineman entered the transfer portal not long after signing with the Gators.