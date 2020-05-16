Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the midst of a global pandemic, Stanford football is mourning the way-too-early loss of one of its own.

The father of Zach Hoffpauir confirmed to the Arizona Republic that his son passed away Thursday morning. Doug Hoffpauir did not give a cause of death for his son.

The younger Hoffpauir was just 26 years old.

Hoffpauir was a member of the Stanford football team from 2012-14 and then again in 2016. In 2014, the defensive back earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

The Arizona native was also a member of the Cardinal baseball team while on The Farm. That 2015 season he didn’t play football, he played minor league baseball after being drafted in the 22nd round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“We are heartbroken for the tragic loss of our brother, Zach Hoffpauir, gone far too soon,” a statement from the Stanford football Twitter account began. “Zach lit up every room he walked into, intent on giving his vitality and passion to bring out your best.

“Our thoughts and love are with Zach’s family and friends.”

“Life is not just about what you accomplish,” David Shaw wrote. “I believe life is about how you influence others. Every day Zach Hoffpauir gave his love and passion to his family, his teammates and the players he coached. Our prayers are with the Hoffpauir family, though Zach you are always with us.”

Hoffpauir was recently hired as the defensive backs coach at Northern Colorado. The FCS school’s head coach is Ed McCaffrey, the son of Christian McCaffrey. Hoffpauir and the younger McCaffrey were best friends.