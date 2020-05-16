In the midst of a global pandemic, Stanford football is mourning the way-too-early loss of one of its own.
The father of Zach Hoffpauir confirmed to the Arizona Republic that his son passed away Thursday morning. Doug Hoffpauir did not give a cause of death for his son.
The younger Hoffpauir was just 26 years old.
Hoffpauir was a member of the Stanford football team from 2012-14 and then again in 2016. In 2014, the defensive back earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.
The Arizona native was also a member of the Cardinal baseball team while on The Farm. That 2015 season he didn’t play football, he played minor league baseball after being drafted in the 22nd round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
“We are heartbroken for the tragic loss of our brother, Zach Hoffpauir, gone far too soon,” a statement from the Stanford football Twitter account began. “Zach lit up every room he walked into, intent on giving his vitality and passion to bring out your best.
“Our thoughts and love are with Zach’s family and friends.”
“Life is not just about what you accomplish,” David Shaw wrote. “I believe life is about how you influence others. Every day Zach Hoffpauir gave his love and passion to his family, his teammates and the players he coached. Our prayers are with the Hoffpauir family, though Zach you are always with us.”
Hoffpauir was recently hired as the defensive backs coach at Northern Colorado. The FCS school’s head coach is Ed McCaffrey, the son of Christian McCaffrey. Hoffpauir and the younger McCaffrey were best friends.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday Heaven gained an angel, and I lost one of my best friends in the world. Zach showed me the way when I got to college. He did things the right way. He taught me how to enjoy life. He taught me how to not give a fuck about what people think about me, and to do it my way. He never lost an argument, or a dance battle, and he said what he meant and meant what he said. I never doubted for a second whether or not he had my back. He was a true friend and a great brother to anyone he knew. He was a walking example of how to care for people, a rare soul. We always talked about living simply when we got older: Hunting, fishing, riding bulls, RVing across the country with @beaukitson (One day we’ll do that). We talked about the little things in life and how to never take for granted a loved one. I’ll cherish all the memories we had bro. I love you and your family and I promise we’ll make you proud. Watch over us. Hug your loved ones extra today. 🙏🏼