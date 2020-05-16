Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Add Texas Tech to the growing list of FBS teams plucking FCS rosters for football talent.

On Twitter this week, Kyan Brumfield announced that he has decided to transfer into the Texas Tech football program. Brumfield comes armed with a degree as he graduated from Colgate. The defensive back will also carry two years of eligibility with him to Lubbock.

“I want to go as soon as it’s safe, whenever I’m able to go. As early as possible,” the San Antonio native told Rivals.com. “I want to get in front of the coaches and meet them and show them what I can do.”

At least initially, Brumfield will come into the Texas Tech football program as a preferred walk-on.

The past three years at Colgate, Brumfield played in a combined 17 games. Of those, 11 came this past season. His lone start came in 2019 as well.

During his time with the Raiders, Brumfield was credited with a dozen tackles. He also had a pair of pass breakups.

Brumfield’s father also has a connection to Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells. Ricky Brumfield played wide receiver at Utah State in the late nineties. An offensive assistant on that Aggies coaching staff? Wells, of course.

The elder Brumfield is currently the special teams coordinator at Virginia.