Another erstwhile Arkansas player has found a new college football home.

UA wide receiver TQ Jackson earlier this week transferred to SMU. Another fellow Razorbacks receiver, Jordan Jones, had entered the NCAA transfer database way back in December.

Five months later, Jones told 247Sports.com this past week that he was closing in on making a final decision as to where he will transfer. His three finalists? (In alphabetical order) Cincinnati, East Carolina and Hawaii.

Two of those places feature familiar faces.

Earlier this week, one of Jones’ former teammates, running back Chase Hayden, transferred to East Carolina. New Cincinnati running backs coach Dan Enos, meanwhile, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Arkansas football during Jones’ first two seasons in Fayetteville.

Hawaii holds no personal connection for Jones. But, one, the Rainbow Warriors are looking to replace three of their top four pass-catchers. And, two, it’s Hawaii for crying out loud.

In the end, Enos won. Saturday, Jones confirmed that he will be transferring to Cincinnati.

“Man, my relationship with Enos goes back to my 10th grade year of high school,” Jones told 247Sports. “He has always treated me with respect and always acknowledged my skill set. He thinks very highly of me. When he was at Arkansas, me and him had a great relationship.

Jones will be eligible as a graduate transfer to play at UC in 2020. The upcoming season Will Likely be his final year of eligibility. We say likely because there is a chance he could petition the NCAA for a sixth season.

Jones was a three-star member of the Arkansas football Class of 2016. He was rated as the No. 4 player in the state of Arkansas regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Jones took a redshirt. In 22 games the next two seasons, Jones totaled 593 yards and four touchdowns on 37 receptions. His best season came in 2017 as he posted a statline of 20-401-3. The 6-1, 185-pound receiver’s 20.1 yards per catch led the team.