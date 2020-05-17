college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including the Deion Sanders Hall of Fame snub being rectified

By John TaylorMay 17, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 17, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Penn State QB Tommy Stevens reunites with Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State
THE SYNOPSIS: Stevens started eight games for the Bulldogs in his lone season in Starkville.  Moorhead was canned after his second season with the Bulldogs.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Report: Alabama will be paid $6 million to play USC in 2020
THE SYNOPSIS: Or they’ll play TCU.  One of the two.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Thanks to NASCAR driver, USC’s blind long-snapper Jake Olson drives for first time in his life
THE SYNOPSIS: Olson has been, and continues to be, an inspiring story.

2017

THE HEADLINE: New lawsuit claims ex-volleyball player was gang-raped by Baylor football players
THE SYNOPSIS: The sordid story coming out of Waco continued for years.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban releases statement on Alabama player arrests
THE SYNOPSIS: The biggest name involved was Cam Robinson.  The All-American offensive lineman was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Stanford band banned from traveling after probe found sexual hazing, ‘illegal substances’
THE SYNOPSIS: The self-described “World’s Largest Rock-And-Roll Band” went way over the line this time.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jimbo on Jameis: ‘you have to be responsible for your own actions’
THE SYNOPSIS: Jimbo Fisher‘s comments came after Jameis Winston‘s dad said his son is “supposed to have somebody around him 24/7.” During his brief time in Tallahassee, Winston had four run-ins with the law. While most were relatively innocuous, one painted the player and the university in a very negative light even as no charges were filed.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Grand jury charges man in post-BcS video with sexual assault
THE SYNOPSIS: The “Teabagged on Bourbon Street” soap opera continued.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Prime Time ‘snub’ rectified as HOF unveils ’11 class
THE SYNOPSIS: After the Tommie Frazier snub, this is the one that pissed me off the most.  It took Deion Sanders 23 years — including the obligatory 10-year waiting period — from the end of his Florida State career to be inducted. Plus, it allows us to use the glorious photo you see above.

Texas Tech bringing in Colgate transfer DB Kyan Brumfield

Texas Tech football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
Add Texas Tech to the growing list of FBS teams plucking FCS rosters for football talent.

On Twitter this week, Kyan Brumfield announced that he has decided to transfer into the Texas Tech football program.  Brumfield comes armed with a degree as he graduated from Colgate.  The defensive back will also carry two years of eligibility with him to Lubbock.

“I want to go as soon as it’s safe, whenever I’m able to go. As early as possible,” the San Antonio native told Rivals.com. “I want to get in front of the coaches and meet them and show them what I can do.”

At least initially, Brumfield will come into the Texas Tech football program as a preferred walk-on.

The past three years at Colgate, Brumfield played in a combined 17 games.  Of those, 11 came this past season.  His lone start came in 2019 as well.

During his time with the Raiders, Brumfield was credited with a dozen tackles.  He also had a pair of pass breakups.

Brumfield’s father also has a connection to Texas Tech head coach Matt WellsRicky Brumfield played wide receiver at Utah State in the late nineties.  An offensive assistant on that Aggies coaching staff?  Wells, of course.

The elder Brumfield is currently the special teams coordinator at Virginia.

Stanford football mourning the death of former Cardinal defensive back Zach Hoffpauir, 26

Stanford football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT
In the midst of a global pandemic, Stanford football is mourning the way-too-early loss of one of its own.

The father of Zach Hoffpauir confirmed to the Arizona Republic that his son passed away Thursday morning.  Doug Hoffpauir did not give a cause of death for his son.

The younger Hoffpauir was just 26 years old.

Hoffpauir was a member of the Stanford football team from 2012-14 and then again in 2016.  In 2014, the defensive back earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

The Arizona native was also a member of the Cardinal baseball team while on The Farm.  That 2015 season he didn’t play football, he played minor league baseball after being drafted in the 22nd round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“We are heartbroken for the tragic loss of our brother, Zach Hoffpauir, gone far too soon,” a statement from the Stanford football Twitter account began. “Zach lit up every room he walked into, intent on giving his vitality and passion to bring out your best.

“Our thoughts and love are with Zach’s family and friends.”

“Life is not just about what you accomplish,” David Shaw wrote. “I believe life is about how you influence others. Every day Zach Hoffpauir gave his love and passion to his family, his teammates and the players he coached. Our prayers are with the Hoffpauir family, though Zach you are always with us.”

Hoffpauir was recently hired as the defensive backs coach at Northern Colorado.  The FCS school’s head coach is Ed McCaffrey, the son of Christian McCaffrey.  Hoffpauir and the younger McCaffrey were best friends.

 

Yesterday Heaven gained an angel, and I lost one of my best friends in the world. Zach showed me the way when I got to college. He did things the right way. He taught me how to enjoy life. He taught me how to not give a fuck about what people think about me, and to do it my way. He never lost an argument, or a dance battle, and he said what he meant and meant what he said. I never doubted for a second whether or not he had my back. He was a true friend and a great brother to anyone he knew. He was a walking example of how to care for people, a rare soul. We always talked about living simply when we got older: Hunting, fishing, riding bulls, RVing across the country with @beaukitson (One day we’ll do that). We talked about the little things in life and how to never take for granted a loved one. I’ll cherish all the memories we had bro. I love you and your family and I promise we’ll make you proud. Watch over us. Hug your loved ones extra today. 🙏🏼

Georgia State’s starting QB past two years joins Panthers’ coaching staff

Georgia State football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
A very, very familiar face has been added to the Georgia State football coaching staff.

Friday, Georgia State football announced that Dan Ellington has been hired as part of Shawn Elliott‘s staff.  The school stated that “Ellington will serve as an offensive assistant coach and work with several positions, primarily with the running backs while also spending time with the quarterbacks and receivers.”

Ellington’s job the last two years?  As a starting quarterback.  For the Georgia State Panthers.

“Dan Ellington is going to bring everything that he brought to the field as a player to our coaching staff,” the Georgia State football head coach said in a statement. “He’s very tough, he’s got great love for the game and great knowledge. And he’s got an unbelievable personality that people gravitate to, which will help us tremendously in recruiting.

“What a thrill it is for this young man to earn this opportunity.  It’s not given; he definitely earned it because of what he’s done for our University and what he will do in the future. What he did for our football program and everything that he stood for in his two years as a student-athlete was amazing.”

Ellington will count as one of Elliott’s 10 on-field assistants.  The Panthers currently don’t have a running backs coach. Offensive coordinator Brad Glenn handles quarterbacks.  Trent McKnight is the receivers coach.

From the school’s release:

The Panthers’ starting quarterback the last two years, Ellington was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a dual-threat who achieved numerous records and milestones. He finished with the highest career completion percentage in GSU history (62.0 percent) while ranking second with 34 touchdowns passes. He ranks third in every other career passing category, including 4,566 yards passing on 401 completions with just 13 interceptions. He also stands fourth on the GSU career rushing list with 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Suffice to say, this will be Ellington’s first career coaching job.

“I’ve known that I wanted to coach since ninth grade. I knew I always wanted to be part of football,” the Mississippi native stated. “I really appreciate Coach Elliott for this opportunity, and I’m excited to learn from the great coaches that we have on the staff.

“More than anything, I want to help bring a Sun Belt Championship to Georgia State. That was the goal as a player, and now it’s the goal as a coach.”

In the third season under Elliott, GSU went 7-6 this past year. It was a five-win improvement from the 2-10 record the year before. In Elliott’s first season, the Panthers went 7-5. The seven wins are the best-ever for the Georgia State football program since moving to the FBS level in 2013.

Army schedules future home-and-home series with Troy, UTSA

Army football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
It was a hefty day scheduling-wise for the Army football program. The military academy, though, wasn’t a part of releasing the news.

Friday, Troy announced it has agreed to a pair of home-and-home series with Army football. Troy will host the Black Knights in 2022 and 2031, while the Trojans will travel to West Point in 2023 and 2030.

Army and Troy have never met on a football field.  The Sun Belt Conference school’s only other games with a service academy came against Navy in 2011 and 2012.

“This is a dynamic series not only for our football program but for our entire community,” athletic director Brent Jones said in a statement. “Troy University is deeply connected to the military and it will be an honor for us to host Army twice in The Vet while it will be a pair of unforgettable trips to West Point for our student-athletes, staff and fans. This is a series that will command national attention with two strong football programs meeting four times over a 10-year period of time.”

Additionally, UTSA announced its own home-and-home series with Army. The Roadrunners will travel to West Point, N.Y., for the first time in program history to face the Black Knights on Sept. 10, 2022, at Michie Stadium.  UTSA will host Army the following season on Sept. 16.

Army and UTSA have played once before in football.  That meeting came last year, a 31-13 Black Knights win in San Antonio.

Army is coming off its first bowl-less football season since 2015. They also lost to rival Navy in November after winning three in a row.  In the previous three years under Monken, though, the Black Knights went 29-10.