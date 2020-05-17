The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 17, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Penn State QB Tommy Stevens reunites with Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State

THE SYNOPSIS: Stevens started eight games for the Bulldogs in his lone season in Starkville. Moorhead was canned after his second season with the Bulldogs.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Report: Alabama will be paid $6 million to play USC in 2020

THE SYNOPSIS: Or they’ll play TCU. One of the two.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Thanks to NASCAR driver, USC’s blind long-snapper Jake Olson drives for first time in his life

THE SYNOPSIS: Olson has been, and continues to be, an inspiring story.

2017

THE HEADLINE: New lawsuit claims ex-volleyball player was gang-raped by Baylor football players

THE SYNOPSIS: The sordid story coming out of Waco continued for years.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban releases statement on Alabama player arrests

THE SYNOPSIS: The biggest name involved was Cam Robinson. The All-American offensive lineman was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Stanford band banned from traveling after probe found sexual hazing, ‘illegal substances’

THE SYNOPSIS: The self-described “World’s Largest Rock-And-Roll Band” went way over the line this time.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jimbo on Jameis: ‘you have to be responsible for your own actions’

THE SYNOPSIS: Jimbo Fisher‘s comments came after Jameis Winston‘s dad said his son is “supposed to have somebody around him 24/7.” During his brief time in Tallahassee, Winston had four run-ins with the law. While most were relatively innocuous, one painted the player and the university in a very negative light even as no charges were filed.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Grand jury charges man in post-BcS video with sexual assault

THE SYNOPSIS: The “Teabagged on Bourbon Street” soap opera continued.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Prime Time ‘snub’ rectified as HOF unveils ’11 class

THE SYNOPSIS: After the Tommie Frazier snub, this is the one that pissed me off the most. It took Deion Sanders 23 years — including the obligatory 10-year waiting period — from the end of his Florida State career to be inducted. Plus, it allows us to use the glorious photo you see above.