The roll East Carolina football has been on when it comes to the transfer portal isn’t yet slowing.

On Twitter May 7, Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott announced his commitment to the East Carolina football program. Five days later, Arkansas running back Chase Hayden committed as well.

Last month, North Carolina’s Avery Jones entered the NCAA transfer database. Late this past week, the offensive lineman announced he will move on to the East Carolina football team.

“I would first like to thank all of those who helped me with this difficult process,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “I also want to thank UNC for the opportunity to play at a high level, and helping me build lifelong connections.

“I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and football career at East Carolina University! I would like to thank the coaching staff at ECU.”

Jones was a four-star signee for the Tar Heels in 2018. The North Carolina native was rated as the No. 13 guard in the country. He was also the 12 player in his home state regardless of position. Only three signees in UNC’s class that year were rated higher than Jones.

As a true freshman, Jones took a redshirt. He played in one game this past season.

Normally, Jones would have to sit out the 2020 season. However, ECU will look to secure a waiver that would provide the lineman immediate eligibility.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston. Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.