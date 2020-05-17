Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One Florida State football player’s career is over before it actually ever got started. Literally.

As we were alerted to by an astute reader, Christian Meadows is no longer listed on the official Florida State online football roster. It has since been confirmed by an FSU official that the offensive lineman has been medically disqualified by the football program.

Meadows has dealt with unspecified shoulder issues during his two years with the Seminoles. According to 247Sports.com, the lineman has undergone at least one surgery to correct the problem.

While Meadows is no longer a part of the Florida State football program, he will remain on scholarship. He won’t, though, count against the program’s 85-man limit.

Meadows was a four-star 2018 signee. The Georgia native was rated as the No. 14 guard in the country. He was also the No. 33 player regardless of position in his home state. The 6-4, 336-pound redshirt sophomore was the highest-rated lineman in the Seminoles’ class that year.

Because of that recruiting pedigree, hopes were high that Meadows could contribute immediately. Because of the injury issue, that never happened. In fact, Meadows never played a down for the Seminoles.

247Sports.com noted that, “[o]f the 21 signees in that class, the following are no longer on FSU’s roster: DB A.J. Lytton, WR Tre'Shaun Harrison, DE Xavier Peters, DL Malcolm Lamar, OL Christian Armstrong, WR D'Marcus Adams, and Meadows.”

Peters (Kentucky), Harrison (Oregon State), Adams (FAU), and Lamar (HERE) have since found new college football homes. Lytton, meanwhile, was dismissed by the ‘Noles earlier this year.