Florida State football
Florida State four-star 2018 signee medically disqualified before ever playing a down for the Seminoles

By John TaylorMay 17, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
One Florida State football player’s career is over before it actually ever got started.  Literally.

As we were alerted to by an astute reader, Christian Meadows is no longer listed on the official Florida State online football roster.  It has since been confirmed by an FSU official that the offensive lineman has been medically disqualified by the football program.

Meadows has dealt with unspecified shoulder issues during his two years with the Seminoles.  According to 247Sports.com, the lineman has undergone at least one surgery to correct the problem.

While Meadows is no longer a part of the Florida State football program, he will remain on scholarship.  He won’t, though, count against the program’s 85-man limit.

Meadows was a four-star 2018 signee.  The Georgia native was rated as the No. 14 guard in the country.  He was also the No. 33 player regardless of position in his home state.  The 6-4, 336-pound redshirt sophomore was the highest-rated lineman in the Seminoles’ class that year.

Because of that recruiting pedigree, hopes were high that Meadows could contribute immediately.  Because of the injury issue, that never happened.  In fact, Meadows never played a down for the Seminoles.

247Sports.com noted that, “[o]f the 21 signees in that class, the following are no longer on FSU’s roster: DB A.J. Lytton, WR Tre'Shaun Harrison, DE Xavier Peters, DL Malcolm Lamar, OL Christian Armstrong, WR D'Marcus Adams, and Meadows.”

Peters (Kentucky), Harrison (Oregon State), Adams (FAU), and Lamar (HERE) have since found new college football homes.  Lytton, meanwhile, was dismissed by the ‘Noles earlier this year.

Starting Northern Illinois TE Mitchell Brinkman transferring to USF

USF football
By John TaylorMay 17, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
After a couple of departures this past week, USF football is on the positive side of the portal.

Monday, Mitchell Brinkman was one of three Northern Illinois starters to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Five days later, the tight end announced on Twitter that he has committed to the USF football program.

Brinkman is a graduate transfer.  That will allow him to play for the Bulls immediately in 2020.  This upcoming season will be his final season of eligibility.

Last season, Brinkman was second on the Huskies in receiving yards with 445, second in receiving touchdowns with three and third in receptions with 34.  Brinkman was a 10-game starter in 2019 after making a combined four starts entering the campaign.

Brinkman finished the NIU portion of his playing career with 575 yards and five touchdowns on 45 receptions.

Brinkman is also at least the sixth transfer added by the Bulls since Dec.  The first five were Power Five players.

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was named as the new USF football head coach in early December.  Scott replaced Charlie Strong, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons guiding the Bulls.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including the Deion Sanders Hall of Fame snub being rectified

college football
By John TaylorMay 17, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 17, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Penn State QB Tommy Stevens reunites with Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State
THE SYNOPSIS: Stevens started eight games for the Bulldogs in his lone season in Starkville.  Moorhead was canned after his second season with the Bulldogs.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Report: Alabama will be paid $6 million to play USC in 2020
THE SYNOPSIS: Or they’ll play TCU.  One of the two.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Thanks to NASCAR driver, USC’s blind long-snapper Jake Olson drives for first time in his life
THE SYNOPSIS: Olson has been, and continues to be, an inspiring story.

2017

THE HEADLINE: New lawsuit claims ex-volleyball player was gang-raped by Baylor football players
THE SYNOPSIS: The sordid story coming out of Waco continued for years.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban releases statement on Alabama player arrests
THE SYNOPSIS: The biggest name involved was Cam Robinson.  The All-American offensive lineman was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Stanford band banned from traveling after probe found sexual hazing, ‘illegal substances’
THE SYNOPSIS: The self-described “World’s Largest Rock-And-Roll Band” went way over the line this time.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jimbo on Jameis: ‘you have to be responsible for your own actions’
THE SYNOPSIS: Jimbo Fisher‘s comments came after Jameis Winston‘s dad said his son is “supposed to have somebody around him 24/7.” During his brief time in Tallahassee, Winston had four run-ins with the law. While most were relatively innocuous, one painted the player and the university in a very negative light even as no charges were filed.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Grand jury charges man in post-BcS video with sexual assault
THE SYNOPSIS: The “Teabagged on Bourbon Street” soap opera continued.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Prime Time ‘snub’ rectified as HOF unveils ’11 class
THE SYNOPSIS: After the Tommie Frazier snub, this is the one that pissed me off the most.  It took Deion Sanders 23 years — including the obligatory 10-year waiting period — from the end of his Florida State career to be inducted. Plus, it allows us to use the glorious photo you see above.

Texas Tech bringing in Colgate transfer DB Kyan Brumfield

Texas Tech football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
Add Texas Tech to the growing list of FBS teams plucking FCS rosters for football talent.

On Twitter this week, Kyan Brumfield announced that he has decided to transfer into the Texas Tech football program.  Brumfield comes armed with a degree as he graduated from Colgate.  The defensive back will also carry two years of eligibility with him to Lubbock.

“I want to go as soon as it’s safe, whenever I’m able to go. As early as possible,” the San Antonio native told Rivals.com. “I want to get in front of the coaches and meet them and show them what I can do.”

At least initially, Brumfield will come into the Texas Tech football program as a preferred walk-on.

The past three years at Colgate, Brumfield played in a combined 17 games.  Of those, 11 came this past season.  His lone start came in 2019 as well.

During his time with the Raiders, Brumfield was credited with a dozen tackles.  He also had a pair of pass breakups.

Brumfield’s father also has a connection to Texas Tech head coach Matt WellsRicky Brumfield played wide receiver at Utah State in the late nineties.  An offensive assistant on that Aggies coaching staff?  Wells, of course.

The elder Brumfield is currently the special teams coordinator at Virginia.

Stanford football mourning the death of former Cardinal defensive back Zach Hoffpauir, 26

Stanford football
By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT
In the midst of a global pandemic, Stanford football is mourning the way-too-early loss of one of its own.

The father of Zach Hoffpauir confirmed to the Arizona Republic that his son passed away Thursday morning.  Doug Hoffpauir did not give a cause of death for his son.

The younger Hoffpauir was just 26 years old.

Hoffpauir was a member of the Stanford football team from 2012-14 and then again in 2016.  In 2014, the defensive back earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

The Arizona native was also a member of the Cardinal baseball team while on The Farm.  That 2015 season he didn’t play football, he played minor league baseball after being drafted in the 22nd round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“We are heartbroken for the tragic loss of our brother, Zach Hoffpauir, gone far too soon,” a statement from the Stanford football Twitter account began. “Zach lit up every room he walked into, intent on giving his vitality and passion to bring out your best.

“Our thoughts and love are with Zach’s family and friends.”

“Life is not just about what you accomplish,” David Shaw wrote. “I believe life is about how you influence others. Every day Zach Hoffpauir gave his love and passion to his family, his teammates and the players he coached. Our prayers are with the Hoffpauir family, though Zach you are always with us.”

Hoffpauir was recently hired as the defensive backs coach at Northern Colorado.  The FCS school’s head coach is Ed McCaffrey, the son of Christian McCaffrey.  Hoffpauir and the younger McCaffrey were best friends.

 

