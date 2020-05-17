Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a couple of additions, SMU has seen its roster take a football portal hit.

247Sports.com has confirmed that Braxton Webb has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. An SMU football official declined to address the offensive lineman’s status with the program.

On his personal Twitter account, however, Webb seemed to indicate that his time at the AAC school has come to an end.

“Wouldn’t want to get my degree anywhere else in the country!” the lineman wrote. “Thank you for the best 4 years of my life and thank you [SMU Football] for the opportunity.”

Wouldn’t want to get my degree anywhere else in the country! Thank you for the best 4 years of my life and thank you @SMU_Football for the opportunity. https://t.co/T5ioJdMPTm — Braxton Webb (@Bwebb_74) May 16, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Webb was a three-star member of the SMU class of 2016. As he indicated in his tweet, Webb will be leaving as a graduate transfer. That will allow him to use his final year of eligibility at another FBS school this season.

During his time with the Mustangs, Webb played in just five games. Three of those appearances came in 2019.

In February, defensive lineman Mike Williams came to SMU football as a graduate transfer from Stanford. Earlier this month, Arkansas wide receiver TQ Jackson transferred in as well.

The Mustangs are coming off a 10-3 campaign, the program’s most wins since the pre-death penalty season of 1984. In December, the school announced it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with head coach Sonny Dykes.