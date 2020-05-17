Temple football
Temple reels in starting Northern Illinois offensive lineman CJ Perez

By John TaylorMay 17, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT
Temple is the latest football program to benefit from Northern Illinois’ three-headed personnel loss.

May 11, three NIU players, all starters, entered the NCAA transfer database the same day.  Not long after, one of that trio, tight end Mitchell Brinkman, tweeted his move to South Florida.  Now, CJ Perez has confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has committed to the Temple football team.

The current Temple football head coach is Rod Carey.  Prior to leaving for the Owls in January of 2019, Carey was the head coach at NIU and recruited Perez to the MAC school.

“They were able to offer me and I’d love to be with them again,” the offensive lineman stated.

Since coming to Northern Illinois football from a Kansas junior college in 2018, Perez started 21 of the 22 games in which he played.  11 of those starts came at left guard in 2018, 10 at center in 2019.

Perez is at least the fourth transfer Carey has added since February.  Early that month, defensive end Manny Walker came to Temple football.  A couple of days later, West Virginia safety Kwantel Raines was officially added to the roster as well.

Temple is coming off an 8-5 record in its first season under Carey.  The Owls have played in a school-record five straight bowl games.

East Carolina nets third Power Five transfer this month, this one from North Carolina

East Carolina football
By John TaylorMay 17, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
The roll East Carolina football has been on when it comes to the transfer portal isn’t yet slowing.

On Twitter May 7, Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott announced his commitment to the East Carolina football program.  Five days later, Arkansas running back Chase Hayden committed as well.

Last month, North Carolina’s Avery Jones entered the NCAA transfer database.  Late this past week, the offensive lineman announced he will move on to the East Carolina football team.

“I would first like to thank all of those who helped me with this difficult process,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “I also want to thank UNC for the opportunity to play at a high level, and helping me build lifelong connections.

“I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and football career at East Carolina University! I would like to thank the coaching staff at ECU.”

Jones was a four-star signee for the Tar Heels in 2018.  The North Carolina native was rated as the No. 13 guard in the country.  He was also the 12 player in his home state regardless of position.  Only three signees in UNC’s class that year were rated higher than Jones.

As a true freshman, Jones took a redshirt.  He played in one game this past season.

Normally, Jones would have to sit out the 2020 season.  However, ECU will look to secure a waiver that would provide the lineman immediate eligibility.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston.  Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.

Cincinnati wins out over East Carolina, Hawaii for Arkansas transfer WR Jordan Jones

Arkansas football
By John TaylorMay 17, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
Another erstwhile Arkansas player has found a new college football home.

UA wide receiver TQ Jackson earlier this week transferred to SMU.  Another fellow Razorbacks receiver, Jordan Jones, had entered the NCAA transfer database way back in December.

Five months later, Jones told 247Sports.com this past week that he was closing in on making a final decision as to where he will transfer.  His three finalists? (In alphabetical order) Cincinnati, East Carolina and Hawaii.

Two of those places feature familiar faces.

Earlier this week, one of Jones’ former teammates, running back Chase Hayden, transferred to East CarolinaNew Cincinnati running backs coach Dan Enos, meanwhile, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Arkansas football during Jones’ first two seasons in Fayetteville.

Hawaii holds no personal connection for Jones.  But, one, the Rainbow Warriors are looking to replace three of their top four pass-catchers.  And, two, it’s Hawaii for crying out loud.

In the end, Enos won.  Saturday, Jones confirmed that he will be transferring to Cincinnati.

“Man, my relationship with Enos goes back to my 10th grade year of high school,” Jones told 247Sports. “He has always treated me with respect and always acknowledged my skill set. He thinks very highly of me. When he was at Arkansas, me and him had a great relationship.

Jones will be eligible as a graduate transfer to play at UC in 2020.  The upcoming season Will Likely be his final year of eligibility.  We say likely because there is a chance he could petition the NCAA for a sixth season.

Jones was a three-star member of the Arkansas football Class of 2016.  He was rated as the No. 4 player in the state of Arkansas regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Jones took a redshirt.  In 22 games the next two seasons, Jones totaled 593 yards and four touchdowns on 37 receptions.  His best season came in 2017 as he posted a statline of 20-401-3.  The 6-1, 185-pound receiver’s 20.1 yards per catch led the team.

Starting Northern Illinois TE Mitchell Brinkman transferring to USF

USF football
By John TaylorMay 17, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
After a couple of departures this past week, USF football is on the positive side of the portal.

Monday, Mitchell Brinkman was one of three Northern Illinois starters to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Five days later, the tight end announced on Twitter that he has committed to the USF football program.

Brinkman is a graduate transfer.  That will allow him to play for the Bulls immediately in 2020.  This upcoming season will be his final season of eligibility.

Last season, Brinkman was second on the Huskies in receiving yards with 445, second in receiving touchdowns with three and third in receptions with 34.  Brinkman was a 10-game starter in 2019 after making a combined four starts entering the campaign.

Brinkman finished the NIU portion of his playing career with 575 yards and five touchdowns on 45 receptions.

Brinkman is also at least the sixth transfer added by the Bulls since Dec.  The first five were Power Five players.

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was named as the new USF football head coach in early December.  Scott replaced Charlie Strong, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons guiding the Bulls.

Florida State four-star 2018 signee medically disqualified before ever playing a down for the Seminoles

Florida State football
By John TaylorMay 17, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
One Florida State football player’s career is over before it actually ever got started.  Literally.

As we were alerted to by an astute reader, Christian Meadows is no longer listed on the official Florida State online football roster.  It has since been confirmed by an FSU official that the offensive lineman has been medically disqualified by the football program.

Meadows has dealt with unspecified shoulder issues during his two years with the Seminoles.  According to 247Sports.com, the lineman has undergone at least one surgery to correct the problem.

While Meadows is no longer a part of the Florida State football program, he will remain on scholarship.  He won’t, though, count against the program’s 85-man limit.

Meadows was a four-star 2018 signee.  The Georgia native was rated as the No. 14 guard in the country.  He was also the No. 33 player regardless of position in his home state.  The 6-4, 336-pound redshirt sophomore was the highest-rated lineman in the Seminoles’ class that year.

Because of that recruiting pedigree, hopes were high that Meadows could contribute immediately.  Because of the injury issue, that never happened.  In fact, Meadows never played a down for the Seminoles.

247Sports.com noted that, “[o]f the 21 signees in that class, the following are no longer on FSU’s roster: DB A.J. Lytton, WR Tre'Shaun Harrison, DE Xavier Peters, DL Malcolm Lamar, OL Christian Armstrong, WR D'Marcus Adams, and Meadows.”

Peters (Kentucky), Harrison (Oregon State), Adams (FAU), and Lamar (HERE) have since found new college football homes.  Lytton, meanwhile, was dismissed by the ‘Noles earlier this year.