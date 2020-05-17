After a couple of departures this past week, USF football is on the positive side of the portal.
Monday, Mitchell Brinkman was one of three Northern Illinois starters to enter the NCAA transfer database. Five days later, the tight end announced on Twitter that he has committed to the USF football program.
Brinkman is a graduate transfer. That will allow him to play for the Bulls immediately in 2020. This upcoming season will be his final season of eligibility.
Last season, Brinkman was second on the Huskies in receiving yards with 445, second in receiving touchdowns with three and third in receptions with 34. Brinkman was a 10-game starter in 2019 after making a combined four starts entering the campaign.
Brinkman finished the NIU portion of his playing career with 575 yards and five touchdowns on 45 receptions.
Brinkman is also at least the sixth transfer added by the Bulls since Dec. The first five were Power Five players.
Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was named as the new USF football head coach in early December. Scott replaced Charlie Strong, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons guiding the Bulls.