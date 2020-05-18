Arkansas continues to dig into the football transfer portal to backfill its roster.
On Twitter Sunday, George Caratan committed to the Arkansas football team. The punter had entered the NCAA transfer database in the middle of December.
As Caratan was a preferred walk-on at U-M, he should be eligible to play immediately at the SEC school.
Ready to get to work #WPS #Gohogs @CoachSamPittman @CoachSFountain pic.twitter.com/E6g2pKdat3
— George Caratan (@GCaratan) May 17, 2020
Coming out of high school in California, Caratan was a zero-star 2018 prospect. He chose to walk-on in An Arbor over FBS scholarship offers from Army and UMass.
In two years with the Wolverines, the 6-2, 221-pound Caratan didn’t see the field.
Right now, Arkansas has three other punters on its football roster. From the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:
Redshirt junior Sam Loy averaged 39.5 yards on 56 punts last year, including 8 punts of 50 yards or more. He placed 19 punts inside the 20 yard line.
Redshirt sophomore Ried Bauer punted three times for a 36.6 yard average. Matthew Phillips didn’t have any stats as a redshirt sophomore.
Caratan is at least the sixth transfer Arkansas has added this offseason. Five of those have come from Power Five schools.
Those other five are quarterback linebacker Levi Draper (Oklahoma), Feleipe Franks (Florida), defensive back Jerry Jacobs (Arkansas State), defensive tackle Xavier Kelly (Clemson) and kicker AJ Reed (Duke).
All of those are eligible to play immediately for the Razorbacks in 2020.