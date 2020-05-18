Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While not quite Tennessee-esque, Auburn football went on quite the recruiting tear this past weekend.

In a span of four hours Friday, Auburn picked up a trio of 2021 football commitments. Three-star athlete Tar’varish Dawson was the first to verbal to the Tigers. Not long after, four-star offensive lineman Caleb Johnson did the same. Ditto a short time later for three-star offensive tackle Garner Langlo.

Langlo and Johnson, incidentally, are high school teammates.

That proved to be the preliminaries before the main event, though.

Sunday, four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis announced that he too has committed to the Auburn football program. Davis had committed to Virginia Tech last November. He decommitted from the Hokies May 6.

On the 247Sports.com composite, Davis is rated as the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country. The Houston native is also the No. 15 player regardless of position in the state of Texas.

When Friday dawned, Auburn held the No. 5 football recruiting class in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. The trio of Friday commitments moved the Tigers to No. 28. Davis’ commitment alone pushed that ranked to 21st overall.

In the SEC, that class is fifth for Auburn. The only conference schools ahead of AU are Tennessee (No. 2), Florida (No. 6), LSU (No. 12) and Georgia (No. 17).

Iron Bowl rival Alabama, incidentally, sits at No. 41.