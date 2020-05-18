Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the end, Boise State won out for the services of a known quarterbacking name in the football transfer portal.

Monday night, Boise State football dropped the news that Jack Sears has signed with the program of Bryan Harsin. As a graduate transfer, the ex-USC quarterback is eligible to play immediately for the Broncos in 2020. As a bonus, Sears will have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Sears had previously visited both Northwestern and NC State. Those visits came prior to the NCAA banning in-person recruiting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will actually serve as Sears’ third school in roughly nine months.

After finding himself fourth on the USC football quarterbacking depth chart, Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. A little over three months later, and after a flirtation with Oregon State, Sears landed at San Diego State. In fact, he signed a grant-in-aid with the Mountain West Conference school.

In late January, and a couple of weeks after a head-coaching change at SDSU, however, Sears backed off that commitment.

Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown the following season.

Obviously, Sears didn’t attempt a pass this past season as he entered the portal prior to 2019 kicking off.