Boise State football
Getty Images

Boise State confirms signing of USC transfer QB Jack Sears

By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the end, Boise State won out for the services of a known quarterbacking name in the football transfer portal.

Monday night, Boise State football dropped the news that Jack Sears has signed with the program of Bryan Harsin.  As a graduate transfer, the ex-USC quarterback is eligible to play immediately for the Broncos in 2020.  As a bonus, Sears will have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Sears had previously visited both Northwestern and NC State.  Those visits came prior to the NCAA banning in-person recruiting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will actually serve as Sears’ third school in roughly nine months.

After finding himself fourth on the USC football quarterbacking depth chart, Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.  A little over three months later, and after a flirtation with Oregon State, Sears landed at San Diego State.  In fact, he signed a grant-in-aid with the Mountain West Conference school.

In late January, and a couple of weeks after a head-coaching change at SDSU, however, Sears backed off that commitment.

Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown the following season.

Obviously, Sears didn’t attempt a pass this past season as he entered the portal prior to 2019 kicking off.

East Carolina brings in fourth transfer this month

East Carolina football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

You can’t stop East Carolina when it comes to the football transfer portal.  You can only hope to contain it.

On Twitter May 7, Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott announced his commitment to the East Carolina football program.  Five days later, Arkansas running back Chase Hayden committed as well.  Late last week, offensive lineman Avery Jones confirmed his move in from North Carolina.

This weekend, Chris Willis announced his commitment to East Carolina football.  In mid-April, the defensive end decided to transfer from Appalachian State.

“First I would like to thank Appalachian State University, the Coaches, and the athletic staff for the opportunity to graduate with my bachelor’s degree.  As well as the opportunity to compete at the Division 1 level,” Willis wrote. “I was fortunate enough to win 43 games and win 4 consecutive bowl games and be a part of history with the program. …

“Thank You to the App State family for the memories and the life-changing experience.”

As indicated in the tweet, Willis is a graduate transfer addition.  This coming season is his final year of eligibility.

Willis was a two-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2016 recruiting class. The 6-2, 260-pound end took a redshirt his true freshman season.

In 2017 and 2018, Willis played in a combined 25 games. The North Carolina native started five of the last six games of the 2018 season. He headed into summer camp in 2019 as the presumptive starter, but a non-contact injury prior to the season kicking off knocked him out for the entire year.

During his time with the App State football team, Willis totaled 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston.  Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.

Florida Tech LB transferring from shuttered Div. II program to FAU

Florida Tech
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s a silver lining in all of this for at least one Florida Tech football player.

Earlier this month, Florida Tech announced that it had decided to eliminate its Div. II football program.  That shuttering, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, was effective immediately.  According to the school, the move impacted 120 student-athletes and eight coaches.

One of those 120 players is Evan Thompson.  While obviously disheartened over the development, Thompson didn’t take long to find a new home as the linebacker confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that he will transfer to FAU.

“This is a dream come true. It’s so crazy how it went from really bad to like the best blessing I’ve ever had. I can’t even describe how perfect it turned out,” Thompson told the Sentinel. “I’ve been playing football since I was a little kid, so if I didn’t finish my senior year, I’d be regretting it a lot.”

Suffice to say, Thompson will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulls.  This will be the Florida native’s final year of eligibility.

This past season, Thompson led the Panthers in tackles (89), tackles for loss (13), sacks (5½) and quarterback hits (four).  For that, he earned third-team NCAA Division II All-American honors.

Highest-rated offensive lineman in Iowa’s 2018 recruiting class enters transfer portal

Iowa football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Iowa has been relatively immune from the vagaries of the football transfer portal.  Until now.

In January, Jeff Jenkins stepped away from the Iowa football program for unspecified reasons.  Four months later, it has now been confirmed that the offensive lineman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

The redshirt sophomore addressed his decision on Twitter.

“After months of thought, prayer, and talking with my parents I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal,” Jenkins wrote. “I’m excited to see what the future has in store!”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Jenkins was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018.  The Illinois native was the No. 7 player regardless of position in his home state.  He was also the highest-rated offensive lineman in the class that cycle for the Hawkeyes.

Despite that pedigree, Jenkins didn’t see the field at all during his time in Iowa City.

Jenkins Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws.  That would then leave the lineman with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

While Jenkins will be considered a loss, the Iowa line has already been bolstered this offseason.

In January, Coy Cronk transferred to the Hawkeyes.  The right tackle started every game in which he played at Indiana.

Boise State adds another late piece to its 2020 recruiting puzzle

Boise State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As has been the case with a couple of other FBS programs, Boise State is still putting the finishing touches on its 2020 football recruiting class.

Earlier this month, both Eastern Michigan (HERE) and FAU (HERE) added to their ’20 haul.  Not long after, Boise State confirmed that 2020 football recruit Jaylen Clark has been officially signed by the program.

A couple of weeks later, Boise State confirmed the signing of Taequan Tyler as part of its 2020 recruiting class.  The running back comes to the Broncos from Tyler Junior College in Texas.

From the school’s release:

Originally from Waco, Texas (La Vega HS), Tyler rushed 54 times for 313 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman this past season for the Apaches.

During his final prep campaign, Tyler, who played both wide receiver and safety at La Vega, helped lead the Pirates to the Texas Class 4A Division I State Championship. He was named first-team All-District 5-4A Division I at wide receiver following his senior season.

Tyler held FBS scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic and Florida International as well.

Boise State currently has the No. 63 recruiting 2021 class in the country.  That’s the top class in the Mountain West Conference.  It’s also the No. 2 Group of Five class, behind Cincinnati (No. 40 overall).