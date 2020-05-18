Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As has been the case with a couple of other FBS programs, Boise State is still putting the finishing touches on its 2020 football recruiting class.

Earlier this month, both Eastern Michigan (HERE) and FAU (HERE) added to their ’20 haul. Not long after, Boise State confirmed that 2020 football recruit Jaylen Clark has been officially signed by the program.

A couple of weeks later, Boise State confirmed the signing of Taequan Tyler as part of its 2020 recruiting class. The running back comes to the Broncos from Tyler Junior College in Texas.

From the school’s release:

Originally from Waco, Texas (La Vega HS), Tyler rushed 54 times for 313 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman this past season for the Apaches. During his final prep campaign, Tyler, who played both wide receiver and safety at La Vega, helped lead the Pirates to the Texas Class 4A Division I State Championship. He was named first-team All-District 5-4A Division I at wide receiver following his senior season.

Tyler held FBS scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic and Florida International as well.

Boise State currently has the No. 63 recruiting 2021 class in the country. That’s the top class in the Mountain West Conference. It’s also the No. 2 Group of Five class, behind Cincinnati (No. 40 overall).