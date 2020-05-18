Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 18, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Dabo Swinney says he may quit college football if players get paid

THE SYNOPSIS: Dabo. Dabo. Dabo. There’s no word on how long after the NIL legislation goes into effect the Clemson head coach will step down. Speaking of NIL legislation…

2019

THE HEADLINE: EA Sports would be interested in reviving ‘NCAA Football’ franchise if rules change

THE SYNOPSIS: Don’t hold your breath on the return of a video game featuring the sport. Still.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Tua Tagovailoa confirms he would’ve transferred from Alabama if he hadn’t played in title game

THE SYNOPSIS: And the quarterback’s likely destination? USC.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Another damning report surfaces regarding Baylor football

THE SYNOPSIS: The sordid off-field affair in Waco continued. Fortunately for the Bears, Matt Rhule helped salvage the football program’s reputation.

2015

THE HEADLINE: ‘Husker who killed raccoon with a wrench has truck stolen

THE SYNOPSIS: Yet another college football headline I never thought I’d write.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Victim in alleged Phillip Nelson assault had part of brain removed

THE SYNOPSIS: Yet another college football headline I wish I never had to write. At the time of the vicious assault, the victim was married with a young daughter.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Jim Tressel still has supporters, including his boss

THE SYNOPSIS: Less than two weeks, Tressel was encouraged to resign for the good of the Ohio State football program. Which he did.