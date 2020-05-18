Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a silver lining in all of this for at least one Florida Tech football player.

Earlier this month, Florida Tech announced that it had decided to eliminate its Div. II football program. That shuttering, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, was effective immediately. According to the school, the move impacted 120 student-athletes and eight coaches.

One of those 120 players is Evan Thompson. While obviously disheartened over the development, Thompson didn’t take long to find a new home as the linebacker confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that he will transfer to FAU.

“This is a dream come true. It’s so crazy how it went from really bad to like the best blessing I’ve ever had. I can’t even describe how perfect it turned out,” Thompson told the Sentinel. “I’ve been playing football since I was a little kid, so if I didn’t finish my senior year, I’d be regretting it a lot.”

Suffice to say, Thompson will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulls. This will be the Florida native’s final year of eligibility.

This past season, Thompson led the Panthers in tackles (89), tackles for loss (13), sacks (5½) and quarterback hits (four). For that, he earned third-team NCAA Division II All-American honors.