Iowa has been relatively immune from the vagaries of the football transfer portal. Until now.
In January, Jeff Jenkins stepped away from the Iowa football program for unspecified reasons. Four months later, it has now been confirmed that the offensive lineman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.
The redshirt sophomore addressed his decision on Twitter.
“After months of thought, prayer, and talking with my parents I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal,” Jenkins wrote. “I’m excited to see what the future has in store!”
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Jenkins was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018. The Illinois native was the No. 7 player regardless of position in his home state. He was also the highest-rated offensive lineman in the class that cycle for the Hawkeyes.
Despite that pedigree, Jenkins didn’t see the field at all during his time in Iowa City.
Jenkins Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. That would then leave the lineman with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.
While Jenkins will be considered a loss, the Iowa line has already been bolstered this offseason.
In January, Coy Cronk transferred to the Hawkeyes. The right tackle started every game in which he played at Indiana.
As has been the case with a couple of other FBS programs, Boise State is still putting the finishing touches on its 2020 football recruiting class.
Earlier this month, both Eastern Michigan (HERE) and FAU (HERE) added to their ’20 haul. Not long after, Boise State confirmed that 2020 football recruit Jaylen Clark has been officially signed by the program.
A couple of weeks later, Boise State confirmed the signing of Taequan Tyler as part of its 2020 recruiting class. The running back comes to the Broncos from Tyler Junior College in Texas.
From the school’s release:
Originally from Waco, Texas (La Vega HS), Tyler rushed 54 times for 313 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman this past season for the Apaches.
During his final prep campaign, Tyler, who played both wide receiver and safety at La Vega, helped lead the Pirates to the Texas Class 4A Division I State Championship. He was named first-team All-District 5-4A Division I at wide receiver following his senior season.
Tyler held FBS scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic and Florida International as well.
Boise State currently has the No. 63 recruiting 2021 class in the country. That’s the top class in the Mountain West Conference. It’s also the No. 2 Group of Five class, behind Cincinnati (No. 40 overall).
USC and Ole Miss have announced something we can all get on board with: the Kiffin Bowl.
Monday afternoon, both USC and Ole Miss announced the schools have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Rebels will make the trek to Los Angeles Aug. 30, 2025. The Trojans will return the trip to Oxford Sept. 19 the following season.
The two teams have never met in football. The 2026 game will mark the first-ever for the Trojans in the state of Mississippi. The 2025 game will be just the third-ever for the Rebels in the state of California. The other two are Cal in 2017 and Fresno State in 2011.
That game against Cal, incidentally, was its first-ever against a school from the Pac-12.
Lane Kiffin is the former USC head coach and the current Ole Miss head coach, hence the “Kiffin Bowl” moniker. Provided he’s still on the Oxford sidelines, of course.
Kiffin led the Trojans from 2010 through part of the 2013 season before being unceremoniously fired. This past December, he was named as the Rebels’ new coach.
In addition to his time as head coach, Kiffin was also a Trojans assistant from 2001-06 under Pete Carroll.
“USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we were excited to finalize this series,” Kiffin said in a statement. “This will showcase two of college football’s greatest gamedays, and we look forward to this meeting down the road.”
While it slowed a bit, the transfer tear Illinois football has been on over the past month or so has picked back up. Especially when it comes to Power Fives.
On Twitter this weekend, Chinedu Udeogu announced that he will be transferring out of Cal. And, at the same time, the defensive tackle confirmed that he will be transferring into the Illinois football program.
As a graduate transfer, Udeogu will be eligible to play for the Fighting Lovies in 2020. This’ll be his last season of eligibility.
“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to be graduating from The University of California Berkeley with a B.S. in Business Administration!” Udeogu wrote. “Along with the opportunity to represent Cal these last four years on the football field. …
“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic journey at the University of Illinois receiving a Masters of Science in Economics!”
The Rockville, Maryland, native was a three-star 2016 signee. The lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman.
In 2017 and 2018, Udeogu played in 23 games. He then played in the first two games of 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury.
During his time with the Golden Bears, Udeogu was credited with 20 tackles. A baker’s dozen of those came during the 2018 season.
In two months, Udeogu is the seventh transfer Illinois has added to its football roster. Five of those come from Power Five programs.
In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same. As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower. And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones as well in early May And Louisville defensive back TreSean Smith last week as well.
If Ye Olde Arrest Tracker was still a thing, it’d be a K-State football player doing the “honors” of resetting it. Again.
Back in late February, three K-State football players — running back Jacardia Wright and linebackers Nick Allen and DeMarrquese Hayes — were arrested in separate incidents. Both Allen and Hayes were arrested on one charge each of suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Wright, meanwhile, was arrested for failure to appear in connection to an earlier incident.
On top of that, two more K-State players were arrested a couple of days later. Linebacker Daniel Green was charged with possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. That same night, defensive back Wayne Jones was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
This weekend, the arrest trend continued. According to the Manhattan Mercury, tight end Sammy Wheeler was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges. Those charges include one count each of unlawful use of a driver’s license, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor (first offense) and interference with a law enforcement officer (intending to obstruct by falsely reporting information).
The K-State football program confirmed it is aware of the incident. Any punishment will be handled internally.
Wheeler was a three-star member of the K-State football Class of 2018. He was the No. 11 player regardless of position in the state of Kansas.
As a true freshman, Wheeler took a redshirt. This past season, after transitioning from quarterback, Wheeler played in seven games before an injury cut his on-field campaign short. In that truncated action, he caught four passes for 78 yards.
Wheeler also earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2019.