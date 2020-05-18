Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Iowa has been relatively immune from the vagaries of the football transfer portal. Until now.

In January, Jeff Jenkins stepped away from the Iowa football program for unspecified reasons. Four months later, it has now been confirmed that the offensive lineman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

The redshirt sophomore addressed his decision on Twitter.

“After months of thought, prayer, and talking with my parents I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal,” Jenkins wrote. “I’m excited to see what the future has in store!”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Jenkins was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018. The Illinois native was the No. 7 player regardless of position in his home state. He was also the highest-rated offensive lineman in the class that cycle for the Hawkeyes.

Despite that pedigree, Jenkins didn’t see the field at all during his time in Iowa City.

Jenkins Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. That would then leave the lineman with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

While Jenkins will be considered a loss, the Iowa line has already been bolstered this offseason.

In January, Coy Cronk transferred to the Hawkeyes. The right tackle started every game in which he played at Indiana.