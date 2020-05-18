Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Ye Olde Arrest Tracker was still a thing, it’d be a K-State football player doing the “honors” of resetting it. Again.

Back in late February, three K-State football players — running back Jacardia Wright and linebackers Nick Allen and DeMarrquese Hayes — were arrested in separate incidents. Both Allen and Hayes were arrested on one charge each of suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Wright, meanwhile, was arrested for failure to appear in connection to an earlier incident.

On top of that, two more K-State players were arrested a couple of days later. Linebacker Daniel Green was charged with possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. That same night, defensive back Wayne Jones was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

This weekend, the arrest trend continued. According to the Manhattan Mercury, tight end Sammy Wheeler was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges. Those charges include one count each of unlawful use of a driver’s license, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor (first offense) and interference with a law enforcement officer (intending to obstruct by falsely reporting information).

The K-State football program confirmed it is aware of the incident. Any punishment will be handled internally.

Wheeler was a three-star member of the K-State football Class of 2018. He was the No. 11 player regardless of position in the state of Kansas.

As a true freshman, Wheeler took a redshirt. This past season, after transitioning from quarterback, Wheeler played in seven games before an injury cut his on-field campaign short. In that truncated action, he caught four passes for 78 yards.

Wheeler also earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2019.