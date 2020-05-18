Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A former Maryland football player may have just given a clue to Jarren Williams‘ future college football home. Or, more specifically, where it won’t be. Maybe.

First things first, though.

Three months ago, Tyrrell Pigrome decided to transfer out of the Maryland football program. Over the weekend, the quarterback announced on Twitter that he has committed to Western Kentucky. That Conference USA subsequently confirmed the addition on the same social media device.

Pigrome started three of the 11 games in which he played in 2019. He had fought (not literally) with Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson for the starting job before losing out. Injury and ineffective play, though, allowed Pigrome to see more action than a normal backup quarterback.

In those appearances, Pigrome completed 69-of-118 passes (58.5 percent) for 719 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries.

Prior to his decision to enter the portal, Pigrome had been considered a serious contender for the starting job in 2020.

A three-star 2016 signee, Pigrome appeared in 11 games as a true freshman. He started one of those contests. In the 2017 season-opening win over Texas, Pigrome had thrown for 175 yards on 9-of-12 passing and added another 64 on the ground. He also accounted for three total touchdowns — two passing, one rushing.

Unfortunately, Pigrome went down early in the second half of that win with what turned out to be a season-ending ACL tear.

During his time with Maryland football, and in 33 total games, Pigrome completed 56.7 percent of his passes (152-268) for 1,777 yards. He has thrown nine touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. On the ground, Pigrome totaled 630 yards and eight touchdowns on his 176 carries.

Coincidentally or not, Steven Duncan announced his transfer to the FCS this past week. Duncan started the first three games of 2019 under center for the Hilltoppers. An injury prematurely put an end to his season.

And how this relates to Williams? It was reported earlier this month that the Miami transfer quarterback is likely ticketed for WKU. Pigrome’s presence could give Williams pause.

Williams, though, Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season regardless of which FBS school to which he transfers. Thus, Williams could sit out the upcoming campaign at WKU. Then, after the grad-transfer Pigrome leaves, the rising true junior could assume the reins as a redshirt junior.