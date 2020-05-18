Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

North Carolina has been killing it on the football recruiting trail. On the transfer portal front? Not so much, relatively speaking.

Last month, Avery Jones took the first step in leaving the North Carolina football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. As we noted earlier, the offensive lineman announced he will move on to the East Carolina football team.

Greg Ross this weekend, meanwhile, confirmed to 247Sports.com that he intends to transfer to Iowa State. The cornerback had entered the portal earlier this offseason.

Ross has already graduated from UNC. That will allow the cornerback to play immediately for the Cyclones in 2020. The upcoming season at ISU will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Ross was a three-star member of the North Carolina football Class of 2016. The Maryland native was the No. 22 player regardless of position in the state.

As a redshirt freshman, Ross took a redshirt. The past three seasons, the defensive back played in 24 games. He started 11 of those contests. Five of those starts came in 2019, six in 2018.

In that action, he totaled 57 tackles, nine passes defensed and two tackles for loss.

Iowa State, which ended 2019 with a blowout bowl loss to Notre Dame, will open 2020 against South Dakota Sept. 5.