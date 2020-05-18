Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As it turns out, one SMU football player will see his collegiate career continue. And continue with the Mustangs.

As a fifth-year senior, it was thought that 2019 was the final season one for Richard Moore. This weekend, however, the linebacker confirmed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA, which will allow him to play for SMU football in 2020.

“Glad I have the opportunity to wear the red and blue one more time!” Moore wrote. “The return is here #PonyUpDallas”

Moore was a three-star member of Texas A&M’s Class of 2015. The Texas native was rated as the No. 31 outside linebacker in the country. He was also the No. 52 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

After two years at TAMU, Moore transfer into the SMU football program.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Moore had to sit out the 2017 season. In 2018, Moore started all 12 games for the Mustangs. He started the first three games of 2019 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

That 2018 season, Moore led SMU in tackles with 92. That season, he also totaled five sacks and five quarterback hurries.

The Mustangs are coming off a 10-3 campaign, the program’s most wins since the pre-death penalty season of 1984. In December, the school announced it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with head coach Sonny Dykes.