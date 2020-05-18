USC and Ole Miss have announced something we can all get on board with: the Kiffin Bowl.
Monday afternoon, both USC and Ole Miss announced the schools have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Rebels will make the trek to Los Angeles Aug. 30, 2025. The Trojans will return the trip to Oxford Sept. 19 the following season.
The two teams have never met in football. The 2026 game will mark the first-ever for the Trojans in the state of Mississippi. The 2025 game will be just the third-ever for the Rebels in the state of California. The other two are Cal in 2017 and Fresno State in 2011.
That game against Cal, incidentally, was its first-ever against a school from the Pac-12.
Lane Kiffin is the former USC head coach and the current Ole Miss head coach, hence the “Kiffin Bowl” moniker. Provided he’s still on the Oxford sidelines, of course.
Kiffin led the Trojans from 2010 through part of the 2013 season before being unceremoniously fired. This past December, he was named as the Rebels’ new coach.
In addition to his time as head coach, Kiffin was also a Trojans assistant from 2001-06 under Pete Carroll.
“USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we were excited to finalize this series,” Kiffin said in a statement. “This will showcase two of college football’s greatest gamedays, and we look forward to this meeting down the road.”
While it slowed a bit, the transfer tear Illinois football has been on over the past month or so has picked back up. Especially when it comes to Power Fives.
On Twitter this weekend, Chinedu Udeogu announced that he will be transferring out of Cal. And, at the same time, the defensive tackle confirmed that he will be transferring into the Illinois football program.
As a graduate transfer, Udeogu will be eligible to play for the Fighting Lovies in 2020. This’ll be his last season of eligibility.
“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to be graduating from The University of California Berkeley with a B.S. in Business Administration!” Udeogu wrote. “Along with the opportunity to represent Cal these last four years on the football field. …
“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic journey at the University of Illinois receiving a Masters of Science in Economics!”
The Rockville, Maryland, native was a three-star 2016 signee. The lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman.
In 2017 and 2018, Udeogu played in 23 games. He then played in the first two games of 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury.
During his time with the Golden Bears, Udeogu was credited with 20 tackles. A baker’s dozen of those came during the 2018 season.
In two months, Udeogu is the seventh transfer Illinois has added to its football roster. Five of those come from Power Five programs.
In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same. As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower. And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones as well in early May And Louisville defensive back TreSean Smith last week as well.
If Ye Olde Arrest Tracker was still a thing, it’d be a K-State football player doing the “honors” of resetting it. Again.
Back in late February, three K-State football players — running back Jacardia Wright and linebackers Nick Allen and DeMarrquese Hayes — were arrested in separate incidents. Both Allen and Hayes were arrested on one charge each of suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Wright, meanwhile, was arrested for failure to appear in connection to an earlier incident.
On top of that, two more K-State players were arrested a couple of days later. Linebacker Daniel Green was charged with possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. That same night, defensive back Wayne Jones was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
This weekend, the arrest trend continued. According to the Manhattan Mercury, tight end Sammy Wheeler was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges. Those charges include one count each of unlawful use of a driver’s license, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor (first offense) and interference with a law enforcement officer (intending to obstruct by falsely reporting information).
The K-State football program confirmed it is aware of the incident. Any punishment will be handled internally.
Wheeler was a three-star member of the K-State football Class of 2018. He was the No. 11 player regardless of position in the state of Kansas.
As a true freshman, Wheeler took a redshirt. This past season, after transitioning from quarterback, Wheeler played in seven games before an injury cut his on-field campaign short. In that truncated action, he caught four passes for 78 yards.
Wheeler also earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2019.
A Houston native is returning to his football roots.
Ta’Zhawn Henry announced on Twitter in very early March that, “after numerous prayers and conversations with my family, I feel that it is now in my best interest to enter my name into [the] transfer portal.” That was Henry’s first step in leaving Texas Tech.
Two months later, the running back committed to the Houston football program. That served as the second step in moving on from Lubbock.
“I just flipped the switch, flip flip,” Henry wrote on Twitter. “I’m coming home! #GoCoogs #HoUston”
Barring an unexpected waiver, Henry will have to sit out the 2020 season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2021 season.
Henry was a three-star member of the Texas Tech football Class of 2018. The Houston high schooler was the No. 22 all-purpose back in the country in that year’s class.
Henry played in 20 games the past two seasons for the Red Raiders. He started seven of those contests.
In those appearances, Henry totaled 681 yards and 11 touchdowns on 161 carries. He also caught 44 passes for another 282 yards and one touchdown.
In 2019, Henry also averaged 24.5 yards on 13 kick returns.
Houston is coming off a 4-8 2019 season under first-year head football coach Dana Holgorsen. That was the program’s worst record since the Cougars went 3-8 in 2004. It was the worst first year for a UH head coach since Dana Dimel went 3-8 in 2000.
As it turns out, one SMU football player will see his collegiate career continue. And continue with the Mustangs.
As a fifth-year senior, it was thought that 2019 was the final season one for Richard Moore. This weekend, however, the linebacker confirmed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA, which will allow him to play for SMU football in 2020.
“Glad I have the opportunity to wear the red and blue one more time!” Moore wrote. “The return is here #PonyUpDallas”
Moore was a three-star member of Texas A&M’s Class of 2015. The Texas native was rated as the No. 31 outside linebacker in the country. He was also the No. 52 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.
After two years at TAMU, Moore transfer into the SMU football program.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Moore had to sit out the 2017 season. In 2018, Moore started all 12 games for the Mustangs. He started the first three games of 2019 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.
That 2018 season, Moore led SMU in tackles with 92. That season, he also totaled five sacks and five quarterback hurries.
The Mustangs are coming off a 10-3 campaign, the program’s most wins since the pre-death penalty season of 1984. In December, the school announced it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with head coach Sonny Dykes.