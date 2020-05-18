Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USC and Ole Miss have announced something we can all get on board with: the Kiffin Bowl.

Monday afternoon, both USC and Ole Miss announced the schools have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Rebels will make the trek to Los Angeles Aug. 30, 2025. The Trojans will return the trip to Oxford Sept. 19 the following season.

The two teams have never met in football. The 2026 game will mark the first-ever for the Trojans in the state of Mississippi. The 2025 game will be just the third-ever for the Rebels in the state of California. The other two are Cal in 2017 and Fresno State in 2011.

That game against Cal, incidentally, was its first-ever against a school from the Pac-12.

Lane Kiffin is the former USC head coach and the current Ole Miss head coach, hence the “Kiffin Bowl” moniker. Provided he’s still on the Oxford sidelines, of course.

Kiffin led the Trojans from 2010 through part of the 2013 season before being unceremoniously fired. This past December, he was named as the Rebels’ new coach.

In addition to his time as head coach, Kiffin was also a Trojans assistant from 2001-06 under Pete Carroll.

“USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we were excited to finalize this series,” Kiffin said in a statement. “This will showcase two of college football’s greatest gamedays, and we look forward to this meeting down the road.”