West Virginia football
Getty Images

Starting Arizona safety Scottie Young Jr. tweets transfer to West Virginia

By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 8:38 AM EDT
1 Comment

West Virginia and God’S Country is the latest to benefit from Ye Olde Football Transfer Portal.

Scottie Young Jr. announced on Twitter in mid-April that he had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  That was the defensive back’s initial move in potentially stepping away from the Arizona Wildcats.

Using that same tweeter machine, Young announced over the weekend that he will be transferring into the West Virginia football program.

When Young eventually heads to Morgantown, he’ll find a familiar face. Jahmile Addae was the defensive backs coach at Arizona from 2016-17, the latter season in which Young was a freshman.  Addae is now the secondary coach for the Mountaineers.

As Young has already graduated, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for WVU in 2020.  This is the safety’s final season of eligibility, although he has a redshirt he has yet to use.

Young had a checkered tenure in Tucson on and off the field. He has started since arriving as a true freshman but also was involved in an alleged domestic violence case. Charges in that incident were eventually dismissed but he did miss the 2018 season opener due to a separate suspension.

Last season, Young started every game and finished fourth on the roster with 66 tackles.

Young was a three-star 2017 signee for the Wildcats.  All told, he played in 32 games during his time at UA.  The California native started 21 of those games at free safety.

The 5-11, 201-pound Young was credited with 157 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed and five interactions.  His three interceptions in 2018 led the team.

Starting LB Richard Moore granted sixth season at SMU

SMU football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As it turns out, one SMU football player will see his collegiate career continue.  And continue with the Mustangs.

As a fifth-year senior, it was thought that 2019 was the final season one for Richard Moore.  This weekend, however, the linebacker confirmed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA, which will allow him to play for SMU football in 2020.

“Glad I have the opportunity to wear the red and blue one more time!” Moore wrote. “The return is here #PonyUpDallas”

Moore was a three-star member of Texas A&M’s Class of 2015.  The Texas native was rated as the No. 31 outside linebacker in the country.  He was also the No. 52 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

After two years at TAMU, Moore transfer into the SMU football program.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Moore had to sit out the 2017 season. In 2018, Moore started all 12 games for the Mustangs.  He started the first three games of 2019 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

That 2018 season, Moore led SMU in tackles with 92.  That season, he also totaled five sacks and five quarterback hurries.

The Mustangs are coming off a 10-3 campaign, the program’s most wins since the pre-death penalty season of 1984.  In December, the school announced it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with head coach Sonny Dykes.

No Jarren Williams? Ex-Maryland QB Tyrrell Pigrome transferring to Western Kentucky

Maryland football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A former Maryland football player may have just given a clue to Jarren Williams‘ future college football home.  Or, more specifically, where it won’t be.  Maybe.

First things first, though.

Three months ago, Tyrrell Pigrome decided to transfer out of the Maryland football program.  Over the weekend, the quarterback announced on Twitter that he has committed to Western Kentucky.  That Conference USA subsequently confirmed the addition on the same social media device.

Pigrome started three of the 11 games in which he played in 2019. He had fought (not literally) with Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson for the starting job before losing out. Injury and ineffective play, though, allowed Pigrome to see more action than a normal backup quarterback.

In those appearances, Pigrome completed 69-of-118 passes (58.5 percent) for 719 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries.

Prior to his decision to enter the portal, Pigrome had been considered a serious contender for the starting job in 2020.

A three-star 2016 signee, Pigrome appeared in 11 games as a true freshman. He started one of those contests. In the 2017 season-opening win over Texas, Pigrome had thrown for 175 yards on 9-of-12 passing and added another 64 on the ground. He also accounted for three total touchdowns — two passing, one rushing.

Unfortunately, Pigrome went down early in the second half of that win with what turned out to be a season-ending ACL tear.

During his time with Maryland football, and in 33 total games, Pigrome completed 56.7 percent of his passes (152-268) for 1,777 yards. He has thrown nine touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. On the ground, Pigrome totaled 630 yards and eight touchdowns on his 176 carries.

Coincidentally or not, Steven Duncan announced his transfer to the FCS this past week.  Duncan started the first three games of 2019 under center for the Hilltoppers.  An injury prematurely put an end to his season.

And how this relates to Williams?  It was reported earlier this month that the Miami transfer quarterback is likely ticketed for WKU.  Pigrome’s presence could give Williams pause.

Williams, though, Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season regardless of which FBS school to which he transfers.  Thus, Williams could sit out the upcoming campaign at WKU.  Then, after the grad-transfer Pigrome leaves, the rising true junior could assume the reins as a redshirt junior.

Iowa State new home for North Carolina transfer CB Greg Ross

North Carolina football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

North Carolina has been killing it on the football recruiting trail.  On the transfer portal front?  Not so much, relatively speaking.

Last month, Avery Jones took the first step in leaving the North Carolina football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.  As we noted earlier, the offensive lineman announced he will move on to the East Carolina football team.

Greg Ross this weekend, meanwhile, confirmed to 247Sports.com that he intends to transfer to Iowa State.  The cornerback had entered the portal earlier this offseason.

Ross has already graduated from UNC.  That will allow the cornerback to play immediately for the Cyclones in 2020.  The upcoming season at ISU will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Ross was a three-star member of the North Carolina football Class of 2016.  The Maryland native was the No. 22 player regardless of position in the state.

As a redshirt freshman, Ross took a redshirt.  The past three seasons, the defensive back played in 24 games.  He started 11 of those contests.  Five of those starts came in 2019, six in 2018.

In that action, he totaled 57 tackles, nine passes defensed and two tackles for loss.

Iowa State, which ended 2019 with a blowout bowl loss to Notre Dame, will open 2020 against South Dakota Sept. 5.

Michigan punter George Caratan will transfer to Arkansas, is fifth Power Five transfer added by Razorbacks this offseaosn

Arkansas football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arkansas continues to dig into the football transfer portal to backfill its roster.

On Twitter Sunday, George Caratan committed to the Arkansas football team.  The punter had entered the NCAA transfer database in the middle of December.

As Caratan was a preferred walk-on at U-M, he should be eligible to play immediately at the SEC school.

Coming out of high school in California, Caratan was a zero-star 2018 prospect.  He chose to walk-on in An Arbor over FBS scholarship offers from Army and UMass.

In two years with the Wolverines, the 6-2, 221-pound Caratan didn’t see the field.

Right now, Arkansas has three other punters on its football roster.  From the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:

Redshirt junior Sam Loy averaged 39.5 yards on 56 punts last year, including 8 punts of 50 yards or more. He placed 19 punts inside the 20 yard line.

Redshirt sophomore Ried Bauer punted three times for a 36.6 yard average. Matthew Phillips didn’t have any stats as a redshirt sophomore.

Caratan is at least the sixth transfer Arkansas has added this offseason.  Five of those have come from Power Five schools.

Those other five are quarterback linebacker Levi Draper (Oklahoma), Feleipe Franks (Florida), defensive back Jerry Jacobs (Arkansas State), defensive tackle Xavier Kelly (Clemson) and kicker AJ Reed (Duke).

All of those are eligible to play immediately for the Razorbacks in 2020.