Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Virginia and God’S Country is the latest to benefit from Ye Olde Football Transfer Portal.

Scottie Young Jr. announced on Twitter in mid-April that he had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. That was the defensive back’s initial move in potentially stepping away from the Arizona Wildcats.

Using that same tweeter machine, Young announced over the weekend that he will be transferring into the West Virginia football program.

110 % committed to West Virginia university trust the climb #trusttheclimb pic.twitter.com/zzKUkWQZTz — 👍🏽 (@_scottieoo) May 16, 2020

When Young eventually heads to Morgantown, he’ll find a familiar face. Jahmile Addae was the defensive backs coach at Arizona from 2016-17, the latter season in which Young was a freshman. Addae is now the secondary coach for the Mountaineers.

As Young has already graduated, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for WVU in 2020. This is the safety’s final season of eligibility, although he has a redshirt he has yet to use.

Young had a checkered tenure in Tucson on and off the field. He has started since arriving as a true freshman but also was involved in an alleged domestic violence case. Charges in that incident were eventually dismissed but he did miss the 2018 season opener due to a separate suspension.

Last season, Young started every game and finished fourth on the roster with 66 tackles.

Young was a three-star 2017 signee for the Wildcats. All told, he played in 32 games during his time at UA. The California native started 21 of those games at free safety.

The 5-11, 201-pound Young was credited with 157 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed and five interactions. His three interceptions in 2018 led the team.