Central Michigan football
Getty Images

Second-highest-rated signee in Central Michigan’s 2016 recruiting class enters the transfer portal

By John TaylorMay 19, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the most part, it’s been quiet for Central Michigan on the football portal front.  Until now.

247Sports.com reported Monday that Bailey Edwards has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A Central Michigan football declined to discuss the wide receiver’s status with the Chippewas moving forward.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Edwards was a three-star member of the Central Michigan football Class of 2016.  The Michigan native was the No. 33 prospect regardless of position in his home state.  Only one signee in the class that year for the Chips that year, quarterback Tony Poljan, was rated higher than Edwards.

As a true freshman, Edwards took a redshirt.  The past three seasons, the 6-2, 187-pound receiver appeared in 27 games.  A baker’s dozen of those came in 2019.

Edwards will finish his time at the MAC school with a pair of receptions for five yards.  He also carried the ball for 15 yards on six carries.

In 2018, Central Michigan football lost a school-record 11 games.  In Jim McElwain‘s first season in 2019, CMU won went 8-6.  Included in the losses was a New Mexico Bowl beatdown at the hands of San Diego State.

Edwards will be eligible to play at another FBS school in 2020 as a graduate transfer.

Northern Illinois loses fourth starter to transfer portal in a week

Northern Illinois
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 19, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The transfer portal hasn’t been kind to Northern Illinois football.  At all.

On Twitter May 11, tight end Mitchell Brinkman and defensive tackle Jack Heflin announced they have entered the NCAA transfer database.  The Northern Illinois football program confirmed that same day that offensive lineman Christopher Perez is in the portal as well.

All three of those potential transfers are starters.

On his Tweeter machine one week later, Matt Lorbeck confirmed that he too intends from the Northern Illinois football team.  Like the other three, Lorbeck was a starter in 2019.  Thus, if my math is correct, the Huskies have now lost four starters to the portal in exactly a week.

“Thank you for everything these past 3 years,” the defensive end wrote. “I will forever be grateful for all the people that I have crossed paths with over my three years at Northern Illinois.  Thank you to all the coaches I’ve had a chance to work with, as well as training staff, equipment staff, and administrative staff.

“I’ve met some of my best friends here at Northern Illinois.  Those relationships I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Lorbeck was a three-star member of the Northern Illinois football Class of 2017.  The Wisconsin native played in 38 games during his time at NIU.  He started 14 of those contests, with 11 of those coming in 2019.

In that time, he has been credited with 62 tackles, 12 tackles for loss 6½ sacks, four forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Northern Illinois went 5-7 in the first season under Hammock, who replaced Rod Carey after Carey left to take the head job at Temple. That 2019 season was the program’s worst record-wise since posting that same mark in 2016.

Middle Tennessee State new home for Purdue transfer corner Kenneth Major

Purdue football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 19, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of a couple of Purdue football players who have hit the portal this month has found a new home.

Part-time starting cornerback Kenneth Major put his name into the NCAA transfer database in early May.   Monday, Major unofficially completed his move on from Purdue football by tweeting he is transferring to Middle Tennessee State.

Major made his announcement on Twitter.

Major was a two-star member of the Purdue football Class of 2017.  As a true freshman, the Kentucky native didn’t play a down.

The past two years, however, Major played in 24 games for the Boilermakers. The defensive back started 16 of those contests.  In 2018, his three interceptions led the Boilermakers.

All told, Major has been credited with 79 tackles, six passes defensed, 1½ tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

It’s believed that Major will be leaving as a graduate transfer.  That would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.  As well as another season of eligibility to use in 2021 for good measure.

Major is the second Power Five transfer to come to the Blue Raiders this year.  West Virginia running back Martell Pettaway in late January confirmed his move to MTSU.

Middle Tennessee State is coming off a 4-8 2019 campaign.  That was the program’s worst record since going 2-10 in 2011.  MTSU also saw its school-record streak of bowl appearances end at four in a row.

Iowa sees second player in three days enter the transfer portal

Iowa football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 19, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Iowa and its depth has taken a double hit thanks to power of the football portal.

This weekend, offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The redshirt sophomore was the highest-rated lineman in the Iowa Class of 2018.

Two days later, Jenkins’ teammate, Samson Evans, announced that he too has entered the transfer portal.  The running back also posted a letter from the NCAA confirming his portal entry.

“After much thought and talking to my family, I’ve decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal,” Evans tweeted. “I’d personally like to thank the University of Iowa and all the coaches for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams. However, it is time for me to move on and I’m excited for what the future may hold.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As is the case with Jenkins, Evans Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws.  That would then leave the lineman with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Evans was a three-star 2018 signee.  The Illinois native originally joined the Iowa football program as a high school quarterback, but was switched to running back.  He also played earned practice reps at wide receiver.

What Evans didn’t do, though, was get any game action with the Hawkeyes.  He was, however, accorded Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2019.

UCLA confirms Boston College’s Martin Jarmond as new AD

UCLA
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 19, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A new era in athletics has officially dawned at UCLA.

Late last week, reports began to surface that UCLA was finalizing a deal with Martin Jarmond to be its new athletics department head.  Tuesday evening, UCLA confirmed Jarmond has been hired as its next athletic director.

Jarmond, who will assume his duties on or before July 1, replaces Dan Guerrero in the post.  It was confirmed in September of last year that Guerrero would step down after nearly two decades with the Bruins.

The past three years, Jarmond has held the same job at Boston College.

“Martin is a principled, proven leader with a deep commitment to values that align with UCLA’s mission,” chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. “From Rafer Johnson to John Wooden, this program has always inspired our student-athletes and supporters alike to persevere and excel. I am confident Martin will help UCLA carry on that storied tradition, with his exceptional leadership, high integrity and excitement for our future. Even in challenging times like these, there is so much to look forward to and so much potential still to be unlocked for our program and within our student-athletes. Please join me in congratulating Martin and welcoming him to the team.”

“UCLA is an aspirational program in intercollegiate athletics,” Jarmond said in his. “Steeped in history and success, the tradition of legends and barrier-breakers who call themselves Bruins is unmatched. I am humbled by and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics. UCLA Athletics aligns with my tenacious commitment to developing young men and women to be their very best academically and athletically. I want to thank Chancellor Block and the members of the selection committee for entrusting me with the challenge of building upon the established excellence of the program. I will work tirelessly to ensure our student-athletes, alumni and fans remain proud of UCLA Athletics.”

According to the school, Jarmond has agreed to a six-year contract with guaranteed compensation of $1,030,000 and a one-time signing bonus of $339,900 the first year, and compensation averaging $1.4 million annually over the term, plus incentives.