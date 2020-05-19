Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the most part, it’s been quiet for Central Michigan on the football portal front. Until now.

247Sports.com reported Monday that Bailey Edwards has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Central Michigan football declined to discuss the wide receiver’s status with the Chippewas moving forward.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Edwards was a three-star member of the Central Michigan football Class of 2016. The Michigan native was the No. 33 prospect regardless of position in his home state. Only one signee in the class that year for the Chips that year, quarterback Tony Poljan, was rated higher than Edwards.

As a true freshman, Edwards took a redshirt. The past three seasons, the 6-2, 187-pound receiver appeared in 27 games. A baker’s dozen of those came in 2019.

Edwards will finish his time at the MAC school with a pair of receptions for five yards. He also carried the ball for 15 yards on six carries.

In 2018, Central Michigan football lost a school-record 11 games. In Jim McElwain‘s first season in 2019, CMU won went 8-6. Included in the losses was a New Mexico Bowl beatdown at the hands of San Diego State.

Edwards will be eligible to play at another FBS school in 2020 as a graduate transfer.