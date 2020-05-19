One potential transfer from Houston is zeroing in on a new college football home.

Jarrid Williams took the first step earlier this month in leaving the Houston football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. Prior to that, back in January, D’Eriq King completed his transfer out of the Houston football team by signing with Miami. It was thought that a reunion at The U may be in the offing for the quarterback and his right tackle.

As it turns out, Miami is indeed an option. As are (in alphabetical order) Baylor, Florida State, Ole Miss and USC, Williams confirmed to The Athletic. As for a timeline on a decision? The same site wrote that “[a]lthough he previously told The Athletic he was planning to make a commitment on May 29, Williams said Saturday he could narrow it down sooner.”

Ahead of his decision, Williams has, of course, been doing his due diligence. Well, as much as possible amidst a pandemic.

“I’m taking virtual visits and stuff like that, and I’m trying to talk to coaches more and get insight on stuff. That’s really all I can do,” the offensive lineman said. “A few have had a director of recruiting show me the campus and different stuff like that. I’ve talked to a few strength and conditioning coaches. I’ve talked to every head coach at every place. I’ve talked to a lot of people.”

Williams, a two-star 2015 signee, will be leaving the Houston football team as a graduate transfer. In December, Williams had been granted a sixth season of eligibility. This will be his final year of eligibility.

From the start of the 2018 campaign through the first one-third of 2019, Williams started 17 straight games at right tackle. In the fourth game of last year, the lineman suffered a season-ending injury. That allowed him to pursue that sixth season.