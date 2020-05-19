Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to Nebraska football, we may have our first coronavirus pandemic-related legal issue. Congrats?

According to KOLN in Lincoln, 21-year-old Corbin Ruth and 19-year-old Riley Moses were cited Saturday for maintaining a disorderly house. Lincoln Police Department officers were called to a residence following a report of a loud party in progress. This was the second time this month that officers have been dispatched to the same off-campus residence for the same complaint. The first did not result in a citation being issued.

Both Ruth and Moses are Nebraska football players.

KLKN subsequently reported that the two players could face citations for violating pandemic restrictions. From the television station’s report:

LPD told Channel 8 Eyewitness News there were more than 10 people in the home, some of whom were underage. The report was forwarded to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to determine whether a pandemic enforcement citation will also be issued to Ruth and Moses. … Pat Lopez with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said, to date, she has only issued one isolation order for violating COVID-19 health restrictions. She said she couldn’t comment further because the order was against an individual.

Thus far, the Nebraska football program has not addressed the development. At least, publicly they haven’t.

Ruth began his collegiate career at Northwest Missouri State. He transferred into the Nebraska football program in 2018. The Nebraska native hasn’t played for the Cornhuskers in either of the past two seasons. He did, though, earn Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2019.

Moses was a walk-on this past season at NU. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.