The transfer portal hasn’t been kind to Northern Illinois football. At all.

On Twitter May 11, tight end Mitchell Brinkman and defensive tackle Jack Heflin announced they have entered the NCAA transfer database. The Northern Illinois football program confirmed that same day that offensive lineman Christopher Perez is in the portal as well.

All three of those potential transfers are starters.

On his Tweeter machine one week later, Matt Lorbeck confirmed that he too intends from the Northern Illinois football team. Like the other three, Lorbeck was a starter in 2019. Thus, if my math is correct, the Huskies have now lost four starters to the portal in exactly a week.

“Thank you for everything these past 3 years,” the defensive end wrote. “I will forever be grateful for all the people that I have crossed paths with over my three years at Northern Illinois. Thank you to all the coaches I’ve had a chance to work with, as well as training staff, equipment staff, and administrative staff.

“I’ve met some of my best friends here at Northern Illinois. Those relationships I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

My recruitment is now open. pic.twitter.com/p3mu8bFRRe — matt (@MattLorbeck) May 18, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Lorbeck was a three-star member of the Northern Illinois football Class of 2017. The Wisconsin native played in 38 games during his time at NIU. He started 14 of those contests, with 11 of those coming in 2019.

In that time, he has been credited with 62 tackles, 12 tackles for loss 6½ sacks, four forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Northern Illinois went 5-7 in the first season under Hammock, who replaced Rod Carey after Carey left to take the head job at Temple. That 2019 season was the program’s worst record-wise since posting that same mark in 2016.